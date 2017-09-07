General view of White Hart Lane

Mauricio Pochettino: 'New chapter for Serge Aurier'

Paris Saint-Germain's Ivorian defender Serge Aurier celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League group A football match between Shakhtar Donetsk and Paris Saint-Germain at the Arena Lviv, in the Ukrainian city of Lviv, on September 30,
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino is confident that new signing Serge Aurier will leave his chequered past behind him following his move from PSG.
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has backed Serge Aurier to make the most of a "new chapter" in his career following his move from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Ivory Coast international joined Spurs for £23m during the summer transfer window, although the deal was almost scuppered by problems over a work permit which stemmed from his conviction for assaulting a police officer outside a nightclub in Paris last year.

The 24-year-old has also previously been banned by PSG for directing homophobic language at then-manager Laurent Blanc, but Pochettino insists that the full-back knows what is expected of him in North London.

"I spoke with him, of course, about different things but I'm a person that likes to move on," he told reporters.

"I think it was good, we had a long chat. He knows very well how we are, what we expect from him and for us it's so important, not only him, every player, how they behave here in the squad. We need to keep the dynamic we have created. I trust him, I am confident that he can succeed here and help the team to achieve the things we want.

"When you know and you meet some people, always you start to assess him from the day that you meet them and for me we start from (here) because I don't know him before. For him I think it's a new chapter in his life."

Pochettino also confirmed that the club will assess Aurier before deciding whether he will make his debut during Saturday's Premier League clash with Everton.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
