Tottenham Hotspur's signing of controversial Paris Saint-Germain defender Serge Aurier prompts a response from Spurs LGBT fans' group the Proud Lilywhites.

The 24-year-old right-back, who completed a £23m move to Spurs on transfer deadline day, has been filmed in the past using a homophobic slur to describe former PSG manager Laurent Blanc.

He initially claimed that the video was fake before admitting to his involvement and issuing an apology, and the Parisian club responded by suspending him for two months.

Tottenham LGBT fan group the Proud Lilywhites said in a statement: "We were initially unhappy with the signing, but given our positive dialogue with the Club we would like to use this as an opportunity to build bridges and make lasting change.

"Football has the power to transform individuals' lives and entire communities. At its best, it doesn't merely delight us: it can provide us with a chance to transcend geographical boundaries and learn to work and play and celebrate together.

"Players, Clubs and the Football Authorities need to take this responsibility seriously, so what happens when players such as Serge Aurier who have been openly homophobic in the past join a new Club and have a fresh start?

"It actually gives us an opportunity to talk about the kind of game we want to see, players we want to support; the kind of Clubs we want to be and make effective and deep-rooted change.

"We've already done great work with Stewards, Club staff and fans and look forward to working with the Club and other supporters, to show Serge Aurier that Spurs fans are incredibly diverse, welcoming and loyal.

"Welcome to the famous Tottenham Hotspur Serge, we look forward to you getting to know us."

Aurier was also handed a suspended two-month prison sentence for assaulting a police officer last year.