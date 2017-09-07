Mauricio Pochettino: 'Dele Alli does not deserve FIFA ban'

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
© SilverHub
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino hopes that Dele Alli does not get punished by FIFA for his middle-finger gesture in England's win over Slovakia.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, September 7, 2017 at 15:02 UK

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has expressed support for Dele Alli and hopes that his player does not receive a FIFA ban.

The England international was captured by television cameras making a middle-finger gesture during the 2018 World Cup qualifier against Slovakia at Wembley.

Alli insists that the gesture was aimed towards former Spurs teammate Kyle Walker rather than referee Clement Turpin, but the midfielder could still face punishment from FIFA.

On Thursday, Pochettino told a press conference: "I'm not worried. He told the media afterwards it was a joke with Kyle Walker. There's a lot of things worse than that situation.

"It's true it's not a fantastic gesture but it's not a big issue. It was a joke in a moment with his teammate. I don't think it'll be a big issue with FIFA or with us.

"I remember when I was a player, worse things happened on the pitch but today there's a lot of cameras, maybe 50 cameras, and we're so focused on the players.

"From my point of view, it's not a big issue. He doesn't deserve to be banned by FIFA."

Up next for Spurs is a Premier League game on Saturday at Everton.

Milan Skriniar appears to kick Dele Alli during the World Cup qualifier between England and Slovakia on September 4, 2017
Read Next:
Ian Wright: 'Dele Alli naive and daft'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Mauricio Pochettino, Dele Alli, Kyle Walker, Clement Turpin, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Toby Alderweireld applauds at the end of the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United on April 10, 2016
Mauricio Pochettino: 'Toby Alderweireld happy and committed to Tottenham Hotspur'
 Paris Saint-Germain's Ivorian defender Serge Aurier celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League group A football match between Shakhtar Donetsk and Paris Saint-Germain at the Arena Lviv, in the Ukrainian city of Lviv, on September 30,
Mauricio Pochettino: 'Serge Aurier needs to be assessed ahead of weekend game'
 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Mauricio Pochettino: 'Dele Alli does not deserve FIFA ban'
Karl Robinson: 'Leave Dele Alli alone'City, Chelsea 'monitoring Alderweireld'Ian Wright: 'Dele Alli naive and daft'Janssen 'to be frozen out at Spurs'Serge Aurier: 'PSG did not respect me'
Chelsea, Spurs miss out on Meunier?Clubs from England, Italy keen on Rafinha?Hart: 'World is watching Dele Alli'Walker pokes fun at Alli's rude gestureAlli's abusive gesture 'aimed at Walker'
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage
More England News
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Mauricio Pochettino: 'Dele Alli does not deserve FIFA ban'
 England's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain controls the ball during the international friendly football match between England and Norway at Wembley Stadium in north London on September 3, 2014
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 'chose Liverpool after Gareth Southgate talks'
 Interim England manager Gareth Southgate on the touchline during the international friendly with Spain at Wembley on November 15, 2016
Report: Football Association to bring in full-time psychologist
Vardy: 'Dele Alli gesture was harmless'Ian Wright: 'Dele Alli naive and daft'Cole: 'Rashford could become global star'Jones: 'Rashford is a special talent'Hart: 'World is watching Dele Alli'
Walker pokes fun at Alli's rude gestureAlli's abusive gesture 'aimed at Walker'Southgate: 'Rashford lifted the crowd'Alli to face punishment for rude gesture?Rashford: 'We went back to basics'
> England Homepage



Tables
 