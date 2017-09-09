Mauricio Pochettino reveals that new Tottenham Hotspur signing Serge Aurier is a doubt for Saturday's Premier League game with Everton.

Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that Serge Aurier will be assessed over the coming days to see if he is fit enough to play for Tottenham Hotspur this weekend.

The 24-year-old joined Spurs from Paris Saint-Germain on transfer deadline day as a replacement for Kyle Walker, who left North London for Manchester City.

During the international break, Aurier played two World Cup qualifying fixtures for the Ivory Coast against Gabon in Libreville and in Bouake, and is currently on his way back to England.

Pochettino, whose side face Everton in the Premier League on Saturday, told reporters: "We need to assess him because he will arrive this afternoon in a few hours and see how he is, because he played Tuesday and travelled today to France, Paris, and now he's travelled from France to London.

"You can imagine for him it will be very tough to play. For this afternoon, tomorrow to prepare for the game, it will be tough for him. Maybe will be in contention, maybe, we'll see. We need to assess him today and tomorrow."

Aurier put pen to paper on a five-year contract with Spurs following his £23m move from PSG.