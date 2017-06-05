Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane says that he now sees himself as "one of the leaders" for England, despite only making 17 appearances for his national team.

Kane, 23, is widely expected to lead England's line in Saturday's 2018 World Cup qualification match with Scotland.

Despite only making 17 appearances for his national team - scoring five times in the process - the Spurs forward has said that he has taken on a senior role in the squad.

"I see myself as one of the leaders now in the team and I'm looking forward to it," Kane told reporters. "I'm only 23 but I feel that there are a lot of younger players in the team compared to me and I have a good relationship with them.

"I have a good relationship with all the players - the older, the younger - and there are quite a few Spurs boys in there as well. It helps as we play with each other, train with each other day-in, day-out, so we know each other very well on the pitch, but off the pitch also.

"If someone is feeling a bit down, or if they're not quite right then we are there to know that and help them out."

Kane has not yet featured in an England game under Gareth Southgate after missing the last six international fixtures through injury.