Liverpool's Nathaniel Clyne out of England squad due to back injury

Nathaniel Clyne of Liverpool turns away after scoring the opening goal during the Capital One Cup Fourth Round match between Liverpool and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield on October 28, 2015 in Liverpool, England.
© Getty Images
Nathaniel Clyne pulls out of the England squad for games against Scotland and France due to a back injury.
England manager Gareth Southgate has confirmed that Nathaniel Clyne has withdrawn from the squad due to injury.

The Liverpool right-back was named in the 25-man squad last week for the upcoming World Cup qualifier against Scotland and friendly with France.

However, Southgate revealed during a press conference this morning that the 26-year-old will play no part in the fixtures due to a back problem.

The Three Lions will face Scotland on June 10 before taking on France in a non-competitive fixture three days later.

Southgate told reporters that he is yet to decide on who will captain the team in Wayne Rooney's absence.

England captain Wayne Rooney in action during his side's World Cup qualifier against Scotland at Wembley on November 11, 2016
