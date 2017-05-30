England manager Gareth Southgate has confirmed that Nathaniel Clyne has withdrawn from the squad due to injury.
The Liverpool right-back was named in the 25-man squad last week for the upcoming World Cup qualifier against Scotland and friendly with France.
However, Southgate revealed during a press conference this morning that the 26-year-old will play no part in the fixtures due to a back problem.
The Three Lions will face Scotland on June 10 before taking on France in a non-competitive fixture three days later.
Southgate told reporters that he is yet to decide on who will captain the team in Wayne Rooney's absence.