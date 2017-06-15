General view of St Mary's

Southampton

Thomas Tuchel, Frank de Boer in running for Southampton job?

Dortmund's head coach Thomas Tuchel looks on prior the German first division football Bundesliga match Borussia Dortmund vs FC Schalke 04 on November 8, 2015, 2015
Thomas Tuchel and Frank de Boer - formerly of Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan respectively - emerge as the early frontrunners for the managerial job at Southampton.
Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 at 09:15 UK

Former Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel has emerged as the early frontrunner for the vacant position at Southampton.

On Wednesday night, the Saints announced that they had parted company with Claude Puel after just one year in charge, and they are expected to move swiftly in trying to find a replacement.

A number of high-profile names have already been linked, but it is Tuchel who leads the betting after his recent exit from Dortmund, where he won the German Cup this season.

Frank de Boer - who has also been connected with Crystal Palace - is the second favourite, and had been associated with a potential move to St Mary's before he joined Inter Milan last year.

Former Manchester City chief Mauricio Pellegrini could prove to be a popular choice among Saints fans but at this stage, Louis van Gaal is only regarded as an outsider for the position.

It had been reported that the ex-Manchester United manager was being considered for the role ahead of Puel's departure.

Claude Puel watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Thomas Tuchel not interested in Southampton?
Southampton sack Claude Puel after just one season
