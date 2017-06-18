General view of St Mary's

Claude Puel: 'More to Southampton sacking than sporting reasons'

Sacked Southampton boss Claude Puel says that he is remaining positive after a "very good year" at St Mary's, with a number of offers to get straight back into coaching.
Claude Puel has revealed that he has a few options on the table after being sacked by Southampton, but is unsure exactly why he was shown the St Mary's exit.

The Frenchman saw his one-year stint on the South Coast come to an end earlier this week, despite guiding the Saints to the final of the EFL Cup and a top-eight finish in the Premier League.

Puel is said to have had a training-ground row with certain members of his squad, while supporters also grew frustrated with the former Nice manager's choice of tactics.

Speaking four days on from being given the shove, Puel told Telefoot: "I remain positive. We had a very good year. I was able to discover different football - the fans, the players - it was really great.

"There can be misunderstandings. I think that my departure is for a little bit more than sporting reasons. The separation came a little late. I do not know at all [the next job] - there are few available.

"I need a good little project, to feel good and appreciated. I've had a lot of interest for a month, but I did not talk to anyone because I was under contract and I like to respect my contracts."

Southampton are reportedly hopeful of having a new manager in place within the next 10 days, with Frank de Boer and Mauricio Pellegrino the current frontrunners to replace Puel.

Ajax head coach Frank de Boer looks on prior to the Eredivisie match against PSV Eindhoven on March 20, 2016
