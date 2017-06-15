Ryan Giggs 'keen on Southampton job'

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs is reportedly keen on the vacant managerial post at Southampton.

The 43-year-old has been linked with a number of jobs since stepping down as United assistant following the arrival of Jose Mourinho last summer, but he has not yet landed his first permanent role in management.

Giggs did spend a short spell in charge of United after David Moyes was sacked in April 2014, winning two, drawing one and losing one of his four Premier League games at the helm.

However, the Daily Mail reports that he is eager to launch his managerial career following a year-long hiatus from the game and sees the Southampton job as an ideal opportunity to do that.

Former Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel had been the favourite to succeed the sacked Claude Puel at St Mary's, but he is understood to be waiting for a Champions League club to become available.

Frank de Boer and Mauricio Pellegrino are also thought to be on Southampton's shortlist after Puel's one-year spell in charge came to an end.