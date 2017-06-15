Ryan Giggs 'keen on Southampton job'

Manchester United manager Ryan Giggs walks to the dugout prior to kick-off against Norwich in the Premier League match on April 26, 2014
© Getty Images
Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs is reportedly keen on the vacant managerial post at Southampton.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 at 22:57 UK

Former Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs is reportedly keen on the vacant managerial post at Southampton.

The 43-year-old has been linked with a number of jobs since stepping down as United assistant following the arrival of Jose Mourinho last summer, but he has not yet landed his first permanent role in management.

Giggs did spend a short spell in charge of United after David Moyes was sacked in April 2014, winning two, drawing one and losing one of his four Premier League games at the helm.

However, the Daily Mail reports that he is eager to launch his managerial career following a year-long hiatus from the game and sees the Southampton job as an ideal opportunity to do that.

Former Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel had been the favourite to succeed the sacked Claude Puel at St Mary's, but he is understood to be waiting for a Champions League club to become available.

Frank de Boer and Mauricio Pellegrino are also thought to be on Southampton's shortlist after Puel's one-year spell in charge came to an end.

Manchester United winger Henrikh Mkhitaryan in action during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
Read Next:
Mkhitaryan eyes Champions League glory
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Ryan Giggs, Jose Mourinho, David Moyes, Thomas Tuchel, Claude Puel, Frank de Boer, Mauricio Pellegrino, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United winger Henrikh Mkhitaryan in action during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
Henrikh Mkhitaryan eyes Champions League glory with Manchester United
 Victor Lindelof during the international friendly between Sweden and Czech Republic at Friends Arena on March 29, 2016
Manchester United confirm Victor Lindelof signing
 Antonio Conte poses with the trophy during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
Chelsea to begin defence of Premier League title against Burnley
Ryan Giggs 'keen on Southampton job'PSG 'pull out of £70m Aubameyang deal'Lloris: 'Pogba had point to prove'Talisca: 'There is love with Mourinho'Roma to chase deal for Adnan Januzaj?
Bale decides to remain at Real Madrid?West Ham show interest in Smalling?Victor Lindelof: 'I am a centre-back'Lindelof: 'Easy decision to join United'Morata 'closing on Man United move'
> Manchester United Homepage
More Southampton News
Claude Puel watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Southampton sack Claude Puel after just one season
 Dortmund's head coach Thomas Tuchel looks on prior the German first division football Bundesliga match Borussia Dortmund vs FC Schalke 04 on November 8, 2015, 2015
Thomas Tuchel not interested in Southampton?
 The Chelsea squad celebrate with the trophy during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
In full: Premier League 2017-18 fixtures revealed
Ryan Giggs 'keen on Southampton job'Le Tissier: 'Puel sacking isn't harsh'Tuchel, De Boer in running for Saints job?Southampton 'want Pozan's Jan Bednarek'West Ham 'ask Saints to switch home game'
Barnsley to sign Southampton defender?Liverpool interested in Dusan Tadic?Man City 'withdraw Van Dijk interest'Gabbiadini intends to return to ItalyKlopp 'sent Van Dijk secret messages'
> Southampton Homepage



Tables
 