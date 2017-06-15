General view of St Mary's

Southampton

Thomas Tuchel not interested in Southampton?

Dortmund's head coach Thomas Tuchel looks on prior the German first division football Bundesliga match Borussia Dortmund vs FC Schalke 04 on November 8, 2015, 2015
Former Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel reportedly has no interest in the vacant managerial position at Southampton.
Thursday, June 15, 2017

Thomas Tuchel has reportedly ruled himself out of the running for the vacant managerial position at Southampton.

After Claude Puel left St Mary's on Wednesday night, Tuchel was installed as the early favourite to replace the Frenchman on the south coast.

However, according to Sky Sports News, the former Borussia Dortmund boss has no interest in holding talks over the role.

It has been suggested that while Tuchel would consider a move to the Premier League, he is not tempted to discuss a potential switch to Southampton.

Last month, Tuchel parted ways with Dortmund after two years with the club, just days after he had guided them to the German Cup.

