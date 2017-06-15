Southampton legend Matt Le Tissier says that the sacking of manager Claude Puel should not be considered as 'harsh'.

Southampton legend Matt Le Tissier has backed the club's decision to part ways with manager Claude Puel.

On Wednesday, it was announced that Puel had been sacked from his role in the dugout, despite leading the club to eighth place in the Premier League table and an appearance in the EFL Cup final.

However, Le Tissier - who made 543 appearances for the Saints during his playing career - has claimed that the club's board were right to have concerns over their style of play and the amount of goals they scored this season.

Totally get why fans of other teams think Claude Puel was treated harshly, however saints fans and board have a deeper understanding 👍🏻 — Matt Le Tissier (@mattletiss7) 15 June 2017

Puel won 20 of his 53 matches in charge of Southampton, although he only registered 12 victories from 38 fixtures in the Premier League.

Former Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel was initially regarded as the favourite to replace Puel, but he has reportedly ruled himself out of contention.