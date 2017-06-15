General view of St Mary's

Southampton

Matt Le Tissier: 'Claude Puel sacking isn't harsh'

Southampton legend Matt Le Tissier says that the sacking of manager Claude Puel should not be considered as 'harsh'.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 at 12:41 UK

Southampton legend Matt Le Tissier has backed the club's decision to part ways with manager Claude Puel.

On Wednesday, it was announced that Puel had been sacked from his role in the dugout, despite leading the club to eighth place in the Premier League table and an appearance in the EFL Cup final.

However, Le Tissier - who made 543 appearances for the Saints during his playing career - has claimed that the club's board were right to have concerns over their style of play and the amount of goals they scored this season.


Puel won 20 of his 53 matches in charge of Southampton, although he only registered 12 victories from 38 fixtures in the Premier League.

Former Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel was initially regarded as the favourite to replace Puel, but he has reportedly ruled himself out of contention.

Dortmund's head coach Thomas Tuchel looks on prior the German first division football Bundesliga match Borussia Dortmund vs FC Schalke 04 on November 8, 2015, 2015
Read Next:
Tuchel, De Boer in running for Saints job?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Matt Le Tissier, Claude Puel, Thomas Tuchel, Football
Your Comments
More Southampton News
Dortmund's head coach Thomas Tuchel looks on prior the German first division football Bundesliga match Borussia Dortmund vs FC Schalke 04 on November 8, 2015, 2015
Thomas Tuchel not interested in Southampton?
 Claude Puel watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Southampton sack Claude Puel after just one season
 Matthew Le Tissier at the Pro-Am ahead of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth on May 21, 2014
Matt Le Tissier: 'Claude Puel sacking isn't harsh'
Tuchel, De Boer in running for Saints job?Southampton 'want Pozan's Jan Bednarek'West Ham 'ask Saints to switch home game'In full: Premier League fixtures revealedBarnsley to sign Southampton defender?
Liverpool interested in Dusan Tadic?Man City 'withdraw Van Dijk interest'Gabbiadini intends to return to ItalyKlopp 'sent Van Dijk secret messages'Southampton 'content with Liverpool apology'
> Southampton Homepage



Tables
 