Jan 31, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Liberty Stadium
SwanseaSwansea City
2-1
Southampton
Mawson (38'), Sigurdsson (70')
Cork (44'), Fernandez (82')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Long (57')

Cedric Soares: 'We must learn from our mistakes'

Cedric Soares in action during the Premier League game between Southampton and Liverpool on November 19, 2016
Southampton full-back Cedric Soares urges his side to learn from the mistakes they made during their 2-1 defeat to struggling Swansea City.
Last Updated: Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at 14:26 UK

Southampton defender Cedric Soares has urged his side to learn from their mistakes following their 2-1 defeat at the hands of Swansea City on Tuesday.

The Saints slumped to their fifth defeat in their last six league outings at the Liberty Stadium as goals from Alfie Mawson and Gylfi Sigurdsson either side of a Shane Long strike gave the hosts another victory.

Cedric admitted that his side "lost control" of the game but is hopeful that they will not make the same mistakes again when they face West Ham United on Saturday.

"It was a very disappointing night. I think we started the game well and then we lost control. After we tried to react again and they scored," he told the club's official website.

"We changed again and couldn't control the counter-attacks or the openings, and when they scored the second goal it was tough. It was a long way back to get the best result and I think we should learn from our mistakes and get better."

The result leaves Southampton 12th in the Premier League table, just eight points clear of the relegation zone.

Claude Puel watches on during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Southampton on December 3, 2016
