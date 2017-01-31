Southampton full-back Cedric Soares urges his side to learn from the mistakes they made during their 2-1 defeat to struggling Swansea City.

The Saints slumped to their fifth defeat in their last six league outings at the Liberty Stadium as goals from Alfie Mawson and Gylfi Sigurdsson either side of a Shane Long strike gave the hosts another victory.

Cedric admitted that his side "lost control" of the game but is hopeful that they will not make the same mistakes again when they face West Ham United on Saturday.

"It was a very disappointing night. I think we started the game well and then we lost control. After we tried to react again and they scored," he told the club's official website.

"We changed again and couldn't control the counter-attacks or the openings, and when they scored the second goal it was tough. It was a long way back to get the best result and I think we should learn from our mistakes and get better."

The result leaves Southampton 12th in the Premier League table, just eight points clear of the relegation zone.