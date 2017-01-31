Jan 31, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Liberty Stadium
SwanseaSwansea City
2-1
Southampton
Mawson (38'), Sigurdsson (70')
Cork (44')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Long (57')

Result: Swansea City claim vital win over Southampton

Gylfi Sigurdsson celebrates during the game between Everton and Swansea on January 24, 2016
© Getty Images
Swansea City overcome Southampton to make it back-to-back Premier League wins.
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 22:10 UK

Swansea City have boosted their Premier League survival hopes with a 2-1 victory at home to Southampton.

The Swans claimed their second win in a row courtesy of goals either side of half time from Alfie Mawson and Gylfi Sigurdsson.

The visitors were quick onto the attack with Dusan Tadic sending Shane Long clean through on goal in the opening stages, but the striker's effort was high and wide.

Sigurdsson proved a handful for Southampton and the Iceland international was the provider when the Swans took the lead in the 39th minute, Mawson heading his corner into the back of the net to break the deadlock.

Southampton started the second period with a flurry and drew level in the 57th minute when Ryan Bertrand's measured cross was guided home by Long from close range.

The Saints began to control the action after drawing level but were caught on the break by a blistering run from Sigurdsson in the 70th minute, who guided the ball home after exchanging passes with Luciano Narsingh.

Paul Clement's men were put under intense pressure in the dying stages but clung on for the win which moved them out of the relegation zone, with a two-point gap between them and Crystal Palace in 18th.

Paul Clement manager of Derby County looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Derby County at City Ground on November 6, 2015
Clement reiterates stance on Fernando Llorente
 Gylfi Sigurdsson celebrates during the game between Everton and Swansea on January 24, 2016
Result: Swansea City claim vital win over Southampton
 Gylfi Sigurdsson celebrates during the game between Everton and Swansea on January 24, 2016
Result: Swansea City claim vital win over Southampton
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea23182348163256
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs23138245162947
3Arsenal23145451252647
4Liverpool23137352282446
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom239683129233
9Burnley2392122533-829
10Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
12Southampton2376102328-527
13Watford2376102739-1227
14Bournemouth2375113241-926
15Middlesbrough2349101926-721
16Leicester CityLeicester2356122438-1421
17Swansea CitySwansea2363142852-2421
18Crystal Palace2354143241-919
19Sunderland2344152042-2216
20Hull City2244142047-2716
