Swansea City overcome Southampton to make it back-to-back Premier League wins.

Swansea City have boosted their Premier League survival hopes with a 2-1 victory at home to Southampton.

The Swans claimed their second win in a row courtesy of goals either side of half time from Alfie Mawson and Gylfi Sigurdsson.

The visitors were quick onto the attack with Dusan Tadic sending Shane Long clean through on goal in the opening stages, but the striker's effort was high and wide.

Sigurdsson proved a handful for Southampton and the Iceland international was the provider when the Swans took the lead in the 39th minute, Mawson heading his corner into the back of the net to break the deadlock.

Southampton started the second period with a flurry and drew level in the 57th minute when Ryan Bertrand's measured cross was guided home by Long from close range.

The Saints began to control the action after drawing level but were caught on the break by a blistering run from Sigurdsson in the 70th minute, who guided the ball home after exchanging passes with Luciano Narsingh.

Paul Clement's men were put under intense pressure in the dying stages but clung on for the win which moved them out of the relegation zone, with a two-point gap between them and Crystal Palace in 18th.