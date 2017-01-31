Jan 31, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Liberty Stadium
SwanseaSwansea City
2-1
Southampton
Mawson (38'), Sigurdsson (70')
Cork (44'), Fernandez (82')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Long (57')

Swansea City boss Paul Clement hails 'massive' win over Southampton

Paul Clement manager of Derby County looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Derby County at City Ground on November 6, 2015
© Getty Images
Swansea City manager Paul Clement describes his side's 2-0 win over Southampton as a "massive result".
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 22:55 UK

Swansea City manager Paul Clement has hailed his side's 2-1 win over Southampton in the Premier League as a "massive" result.

The Swans boss admitted that his team rode their luck during the match, but was quick to acknowledge the significance of the scoreline.

"A massive result for us, to back the great away win at Liverpool up with a home win in a really hard game. They peppered our box with crosses. We showed big character," Clement told reporters.

"Our second goal was fantastic, a great counter. Performance was so-so, the result massive. We have done more than I expected. Since the heavy loss to Arsenal we have taken one or two really important games."

The result, which came courtesy of goals from Alfie Mawson and Gylfi Sigurdsson, moves Swansea out of the relegation zone with a two point lead over 18th-placed Crystal Palace.

