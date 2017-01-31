Swansea City manager Paul Clement describes his side's 2-0 win over Southampton as a "massive result".

The Swans boss admitted that his team rode their luck during the match, but was quick to acknowledge the significance of the scoreline.

"A massive result for us, to back the great away win at Liverpool up with a home win in a really hard game. They peppered our box with crosses. We showed big character," Clement told reporters.

"Our second goal was fantastic, a great counter. Performance was so-so, the result massive. We have done more than I expected. Since the heavy loss to Arsenal we have taken one or two really important games."

The result, which came courtesy of goals from Alfie Mawson and Gylfi Sigurdsson, moves Swansea out of the relegation zone with a two point lead over 18th-placed Crystal Palace.