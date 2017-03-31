Sevilla confirm Monchi exit

Sevilla confirm that sporting director Monchi will leave the club at the end of the season.

The 48-year-old has held the position at the Spanish outfit for 17 years, and has been credited for playing a key role behind the scenes when it comes to transfers.

Roma have been strongly linked with a move for the Spaniard over the last couple of months, and it is understood that Monchi will sign a three-year deal with the Italian club after coming to an agreement to depart Sevilla.

"Sevilla FC and Ramon Rodriguez Verdejo 'Monchi', has reached an agreement for his departure as sporting director of the club, a decision approved by the club's administration council," read a statement from Sevilla.

Former goalkeeper Monchi represented Sevilla as a player between 1988 and 1999 before retiring aged 30 to take on a staff role at the Estadio Ramon.