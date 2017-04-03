Crowd generic

Sevilla

Mochi reveals Premier League interest

Outgoing Sevilla sporting director Monchi has revealed that he has interest from the Premier League.

It was confirmed last week that the 48-year-old was leaving Sevilla after 17 years in his role as sporting director, and Roma are believed to be confident of bringing the Spaniard to Serie A.

Monchi, however, has suggested that he could continue his career in England, while moving to France is also a viable option for the former professional goalkeeper.

"I would never go to a Spanish team that is not Sevilla, I am going to go away (abroad), that is where I have to be. Roma want me to wait, I have spoken with them but it's not the only offer – [also from] France, England," Monchi told reporters.

Monchi is widely regarded as one of the best negotiators in football when it comes to buying and selling players.

