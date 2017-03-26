Mar 26, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Hampden Park
Scotland
1-0
Slovenia
Martin (88')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Jokic (6'), Cesar (23'), Bezjak (55'), Birsa (62'), Samardzic (91')

Charlie Adam: 'Gordon Strachan needed win'

Scotland manager Gordon Strachan on the touchline during his side's World Cup qualifier against England at Wembley on November 11, 2016
© SilverHub
Charlie Adam says that Scotland manager Gordon Strachan "needed" the side's narrow victory over Slovenia last night.
Stoke City midfielder Charlie Adam has admitted that under-fire Scotland manager Gordon Strachan "needed" their 1-0 victory over Slovenia last night.

A late strike from Chris Martin at Hampden Park kept alive Scotland's hopes of qualifying for the World Cup, lifting them to two points behind second place in Group F after defeats in their last two matches.

"It was a must-win game and we scraped it in the end, but I thought we played really well," Adam, who has 26 Scotland caps, told talkSPORT.

"The performance was a massive improvement on the last couple of games and they deserved it.

"Gordon needed that win. The pressure was on, but the pressure was on for the whole team, not just the manager. They've managed to bring it back now and they've set it up nicely to go and win against England at home.

"It's possible – England are in a transitional period with Gareth Southgate – but it's going to be a difficult match."

Strachan's side take on the Three Lions at Hampden Park on June 10.

