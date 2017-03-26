Live Commentary: Scotland vs. Slovenia

Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the World Cup 2018 qualifier between Scotland and Slovenia at Hampden Park.

The Tartan Army have been left with it all to do as we reach the halfway point on the Road to Russia, collecting a measly four points from their first four matches.

After being booed off the field by a section of fans following the 1-1 friendly draw with Canada in midweek, a big performance is now required from the hosts against the team sat four points above them in the Group F standings.

Follow all of the action as it unfolds in Glasgow with our extensive updates below.

