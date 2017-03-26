World Cup
Mar 26, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Hampden Park
Scotland
vs.
Slovenia
 

Live Commentary: Scotland vs. Slovenia

Scotland manager Gordon Strachan on the touchline during his side's World Cup qualifier against England at Wembley on November 11, 2016
Join Sports Mole for live coverage of the World Cup 2018 qualifier between Scotland and Slovenia at Hampden Park.
Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the World Cup 2018 qualifier between Scotland and Slovenia at Hampden Park.

The Tartan Army have been left with it all to do as we reach the halfway point on the Road to Russia, collecting a measly four points from their first four matches.

After being booed off the field by a section of fans following the 1-1 friendly draw with Canada in midweek, a big performance is now required from the hosts against the team sat four points above them in the Group F standings.

Follow all of the action as it unfolds in Glasgow with our extensive updates below.


6.57pmIkechi Anya was forced to fill in at right-back in midweek due to the lack of specialist players in that position, but with Tierney now available after being rested that defence has a stronger feel to it. The one player I have yet to mention is Stewart Armstrong, who comes into the starting lineup tonight for his international debut. That is arguably the headline news when looking at this Scotland side at a glance, as well as the decision to go with Griffiths in attack on his own.

6.55pmCraig Gordon comes back into the side in goal, taking over from Allan McGregor who was given a chance to impress in the friendly draw four days ago. Scott Brown also returns to skipper the side in the heart of midfield, having made a retirement U-turn last year to help the Tartan Army on their way to Russia, while Russell Martin takes up a spot in the heart of defence alongside Charlie Mulgrew. James Tierney is a key player at left-back, on the opposite flank to Andrew Robertson.

6.53pmStrachan admitted in the build-up to the match that picking his forward line for tonight's match was the toughest decision he has had to make since taking charge of the Scots, but Griffiths - with 14 goals so far this season at club level - was always the favourite to get the nod as the lone striker. Support will be provided by Robert Snodgrass through the middle, while James Forrest and James Morrison offer width on either flank.

6.51pmStarting with a look at the home team, Strachan has brought back in his strong contingent of Celtic players for this vital showdown in Glasgow. Among those to come back into the fold from the 1-1 draw with Canada in midweek is Leigh Griffiths, who is one of just two players in the Scotland squad to have reached double figures this season for his club side. The other is Chris Martin of Fulham, but he is made to settle for a back-up role this evening.

6.49pmTEAM NEWS!

SCOTLAND XI: Gordon; Tierney, Mulgrew, Martin, Robertson; Brown, Morrison, Forrest; Armstrong, Griffiths, Snodgrass

SLOVENIA XI: Oblak; Struna, Cesar, Samardzic, Jokic; Kurtic, Krhin; Kampl, Ilicic, Birsa; Bezjak


6.47pmDefeat for the Tartan Army this evening, or even perhaps a draw, and we will almost certainly be seeing the end of Gordon Strachan in the job he has held for the past few years. The former Southampton and Celtic boss has himself admitted that victory is required if his side are to keep alive their hopes of making it through to the World Cup finals 15 months from now, with a jump into third place their potential reward.

6.45pmHello and welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the World Cup 2018 qualifier between Scotland and Slovenia at Hampden Park. This is very much a must-win game as far as the home side are concerned, having collected just four points from the same number of games so far as we hit the midway point on the Road to Russia. No such troubles for the visitors, though, as they occupy second place and are well positioned to reach the qualification playoffs.

Scotland manager Gordon Strachan at a press conference on June 3, 2016
