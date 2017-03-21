Tom Cairney thanks Slavisa Jokanovic for Scotland call-up

Tom Cairney of Fulham in action during a Pre Season Friendly between Fulham and Crystal Palace at Craven Cottage on August 1, 2015
© Getty Images
Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney gives credit to manager Slavisa Jokanovic for helping earn him a first senior call up to the Scotland squad.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at 17:39 UK

Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney has credited his manager Slavisa Jokanovic for earning him a first senior call-up to the Scotland side.

The 26-year-old has earned plaudits for his performances for the Cottagers this season, which has seen him score nine times and set up a further nine goals as part of the side's promotion challenge.

Cairney had previously only featured for the Scotland under-21s side but believes that Jokanovic's decision to switch him from the right of midfield to a central position led to his impressive form.

"I have wanted it for a long time now and it is great to finally be here," Cairney told the Fulham Chronicle after reporting for international duty. "I don't want to just be a flash in the pan. Once I am in, I want to stay in.

"I thought it would happen at some stage but, when it eventually happens, no matter how the season has gone, it is still surprising.

"I have never had a season like I've had and I owe a lot to the manager and the staff for that as well. A few managers over the last couple of seasons have played me on the right wing, I can play there, but I never felt that was my strongest position.

"I have been playing in the middle of a three and it's more natural to my game and that's a big factor in my form this season and I've enjoyed it a lot."

The rise in Cairney's stock this season has led to him being linked with a big-money move to Championship leaders Newcastle United this summer.

Big Tom Cairney in action during the FA Cup game between Cardiff City and Fulham on January 8, 2017
Read Next:
Newcastle 'to make fresh Tom Cairney bid'
>
View our homepages for Tom Cairney, Slavisa Jokanovic, Football
Your Comments
More Scotland News
Tom Cairney of Fulham in action during a Pre Season Friendly between Fulham and Crystal Palace at Craven Cottage on August 1, 2015
Tom Cairney thanks Slavisa Jokanovic for Scotland call-up
 Scott Brown of Scotland gestures during the International Friendly match between England and Scotland at Wembley Stadium on August 14, 2013
Gordon Strachan will resist urge to use Celtic regulars in Canada friendly
 Scotland manager Gordon Strachan on the touchline during his side's World Cup qualifier against England at Wembley on November 11, 2016
Matt Phillips, James McArthur, Grant Hanley withdraw from Scotland squad
Strachan names three uncapped players in squadWarrant issued for West Ham's SnodgrassDons assistant Docherty to link up with ScotlandEverton legend Alex Young dies, aged 80Gordon Strachan: 'I love Scotland job'
Karamoko Dembele makes England debutHome nations handed fines for poppy displaysMalky Mackay hired by Scottish FAFIFA broadens England, Scotland investigationFIFA opens case against England, Scotland
> Scotland Homepage
More Fulham News
Tom Cairney of Fulham in action during a Pre Season Friendly between Fulham and Crystal Palace at Craven Cottage on August 1, 2015
Tom Cairney thanks Slavisa Jokanovic for Scotland call-up
 Big Tom Cairney in action during the FA Cup game between Cardiff City and Fulham on January 8, 2017
Newcastle United 'to make fresh Tom Cairney bid'
 Ryan Sessegnon in action during the FA Cup game between Cardiff City and Fulham on January 8, 2017
Ryan Sessegnon to snub Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur for Fulham stay?
Liverpool 'confident of landing Fulham teen'Team News: Gayle back for NewcastlePiazon injury return ahead of scheduleJokanovic desperate to keep key playersKante scoops top prize at London Football Awards
Piazon: 'I will play again for Fulham'Slavisa Jokanovic signs Fulham extensionResult: Fulham close in on playoffs with winSpurs join Ryan Sessegnon race?Jokanovic: 'Spurs treated us like Chelsea'
> Fulham Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
 