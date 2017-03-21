Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney gives credit to manager Slavisa Jokanovic for helping earn him a first senior call up to the Scotland squad.

The 26-year-old has earned plaudits for his performances for the Cottagers this season, which has seen him score nine times and set up a further nine goals as part of the side's promotion challenge.

Cairney had previously only featured for the Scotland under-21s side but believes that Jokanovic's decision to switch him from the right of midfield to a central position led to his impressive form.

"I have wanted it for a long time now and it is great to finally be here," Cairney told the Fulham Chronicle after reporting for international duty. "I don't want to just be a flash in the pan. Once I am in, I want to stay in.

"I thought it would happen at some stage but, when it eventually happens, no matter how the season has gone, it is still surprising.

"I have never had a season like I've had and I owe a lot to the manager and the staff for that as well. A few managers over the last couple of seasons have played me on the right wing, I can play there, but I never felt that was my strongest position.

"I have been playing in the middle of a three and it's more natural to my game and that's a big factor in my form this season and I've enjoyed it a lot."

The rise in Cairney's stock this season has led to him being linked with a big-money move to Championship leaders Newcastle United this summer.