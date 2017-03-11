Slavisa Jokanovic: "Everything is open"

Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic hails "a great step" towards securing a playoff place after his side's surprise 3-1 win at league leaders Newcastle United.

Goals from skipper Tom Cairney and 16-year-old Ryan Sessegnon helped the Cottagers to all three points from their trip to the North-East, lifting them to just two points off the playoff places with a game in hand on the teams around them.

Jokanovic's side have picked up 17 points from the last 21 available and the Serb has vowed to "fight" to break into the top six in the last 10 games of the season.

"It's a great step for us, we must play 10 more games and everything is open," he told the Fulham website. "Even though some teams at this moment have more points than what we have right now."



"I believe Newcastle will be a Premier League team, they play differently, they are full of important players and play a different style of football. We expected this from a very physical, a very strong team. We knew they would try and attack behind our full-backs and we would be in a good distance from them with good positions. I would be really, really surprised if next season Newcastle don't get to play in the Premier League.

"We are going to fight. We are not in position to be thinking about being a promoted team but we are thinking about pushing hard to push ourselves into the top six. If we are strong enough for the top six then we will have a 25% chance of being a Premier League team next season."

Fulham play their game in hand - a home encounter with struggling Blackburn Rovers - on Tuesday night.