Mar 11, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​St James' Park
NewcastleNewcastle United
1-3
Fulham
Murphy (76')
Atsu (50'), Clark (60'), Shelvey (79'), Dummett (89')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Cairney (15'), Sessegnon (51', 59')
McDonald (73'), Malone (92')

Slavisa Jokanovic: "Everything is open"

New Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic watches from the stands as his side take on Rotherham on December 29, 2015
© Getty Images
Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic hails "a great step" towards securing a playoff place after his side's surprise 3-1 win at league leaders Newcastle United.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, March 11, 2017 at 19:04 UK

Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic has said that his side have taken "a great step" towards finishing in the Championship's top six with a 3-1 victory away at league leaders Newcastle United.

Goals from skipper Tom Cairney and 16-year-old Ryan Sessegnon helped the Cottagers to all three points from their trip to the North-East, lifting them to just two points off the playoff places with a game in hand on the teams around them.

Jokanovic's side have picked up 17 points from the last 21 available and the Serb has vowed to "fight" to break into the top six in the last 10 games of the season.

"It's a great step for us, we must play 10 more games and everything is open," he told the Fulham website. "Even though some teams at this moment have more points than what we have right now."

"I believe Newcastle will be a Premier League team, they play differently, they are full of important players and play a different style of football. We expected this from a very physical, a very strong team. We knew they would try and attack behind our full-backs and we would be in a good distance from them with good positions. I would be really, really surprised if next season Newcastle don't get to play in the Premier League.

"We are going to fight. We are not in position to be thinking about being a promoted team but we are thinking about pushing hard to push ourselves into the top six. If we are strong enough for the top six then we will have a 25% chance of being a Premier League team next season."

Fulham play their game in hand - a home encounter with struggling Blackburn Rovers - on Tuesday night.

New Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic watches from the stands as his side take on Rotherham on December 29, 2015
Read Next:
Jokanovic desperate to keep key players
>
View our homepages for Slavisa Jokanovic, Tom Cairney, Ryan Sessegnon, Football
Your Comments
More Blackburn Rovers News
New Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic watches from the stands as his side take on Rotherham on December 29, 2015
Slavisa Jokanovic: "Everything is open"
 Efe Ambrose of Celtic in action during the UEFA Europa League Group D match between FC Salzburg and Celtic FC on September 18, 2014
Blackburn Rovers miss out on Celtic defender Efe Ambrose
 A general view of inside the ground before the Pre Season Friendly match between Blackburn Rovers and Everton FC at Ewood Park on July 27, 2013
Hope Akpan hit with four-game ban for pushing referee
Mowbray appointed Blackburn head coachBlackburn to appoint Tim Sherwood?Blackburn part company with Owen CoyleGraham: 'Blackburn can hold heads up high'Rashford: 'We needed Pogba, Ibrahimovic'
Coyle: 'We deserved a draw with Man Utd'Rashford "very happy" with United winIbrahimovic: 'Every game is like a final'Mourinho praises Man Utd attitudeResult: Man United fight back to see off Blackburn
> Blackburn Rovers Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Live Football
FA Cup
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle37245870323877
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton37238663313277
3Huddersfield TownHuddersfield3622594739871
4Leeds UnitedLeeds372061150361466
5Reading37197114949064
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds371881148371162
7Fulham361612863422160
8Preston North EndPreston371511115145656
9Norwich CityNorwich37159136356754
10Derby CountyDerby371410133936352
11Barnsley37149145553251
12Aston Villa371212133739-248
13Cardiff CityCardiff37139155053-348
14Brentford36138155452247
15Queens Park RangersQPR37138164150-947
16Ipswich TownIpswich371015123744-745
17Birmingham CityBirmingham371111153854-1644
18Burton Albion371011163648-1241
19Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest37117195162-1140
20Wolverhampton WanderersWolves35109164146-539
21Bristol City37108194653-738
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn36911164253-1138
23Wigan AthleticWigan37810193142-1134
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham3745283282-5017
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 