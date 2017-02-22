Blackburn Rovers appoint Tony Mowbray as the club's new head coach on an 18-month deal.

The Championship outfit have moved quickly to replace Owen Coyle, who was sacked yesterday after guiding the club to just one win in their last 13 league games.

Rovers currently sit second from bottom in the table after winning just seven of their 31 fixtures, and now they have enlisted the help of a man who has coached Hibernian, West Bromwich Albion, Celtic, Middlesbrough and Coventry City.

The club also confirmed on their official website that head of academy coaching David Lowe has moved roles to become Mowbray's assistant manager, while David Dunn, who spent 13 years across two spells playing for Rovers, has been named first-team coach.

Mowbray has been out of work since leaving Coventry City in September last year.