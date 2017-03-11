Mar 11, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​St James' Park
NewcastleNewcastle United
0-1
Fulham
 
LIVE
Cairney (15')

Team News: Dwight Gayle back for Newcastle United

Dwight Gayle in action for Newcastle United on September 24, 2016
© SilverHub
Dwight Gayle returns to the starting lineup as Newcastle United host Fulham.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, March 11, 2017 at 14:27 UK

Dwight Gayle has returned to the starting lineup as Newcastle United welcome Fulham to St James's Park this afternoon.

In all, manager Rafael Benitez makes four changes to the side that managed a goalless draw at Reading on Tuesday night, with Gayle usurping Daryl Murphy, who drops to the bench.

Mohamed Diame is also back in the side as support for Gayle as Ayoze Perez starts the game among the substitutes.

Yoan Gouffran is also demoted as Christian atsu comes into the middle of the park alongside Matt Ritchie, Jonjo Shelvey and Jack Colback.

There is also one change in the back four as Vurnon Anita comes in for Jesus Gamez at right-back.

For the visiting Cottagers, Slavisa Jokanovic makes two changes to the side that managed a 1-1 draw with Leeds United in midweek.

Neeskens Kebano is expected to operate up front, with Ryan Sessegnon coming in to provide attacking support alongside Sone Aluko and skipper Tom Cairney as Chris Martin drops to the bench.

Stefan Johansen and Kevin McDonald continue their partnership at defensive mid, while Denis Odoi comes in for Ryan Fredericks at right-back.

Newcastle United: Darlow; Anita, Lascelles, Clark, Dummett; Ritchie, Shelvey, Colback, Atsu; Diame; Gayle
Subs: Elliot, Gamez, Hanley, Perez, Gouffran, Mitrovic, Murphy

Fulham: Button; Odoi, Kalas, Ream, Malone; Johansen, McDonald; Aluko, Cairney, Sessegnon; Kebano
Subs: Bettinelli, Fredericks, Parker, Madl, Sigurdsson, Cyriac, Martin

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle37245869303977
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton37238663313277
3Huddersfield TownHuddersfield3622594739871
4Leeds UnitedLeeds372061150361466
5Reading37197114947264
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds371881148361262
7Fulham361612861412060
8Norwich CityNorwich37168136254856
9Preston North EndPreston371511114945456
10Derby CountyDerby371410133936352
11Barnsley37149145452251
12Cardiff CityCardiff37139154952-348
13Aston Villa371212133639-348
14Brentford36138155452247
15Queens Park RangersQPR37138164150-947
16Ipswich TownIpswich371015123643-745
17Birmingham CityBirmingham371111153753-1644
18Burton Albion371011163648-1241
19Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest37117195162-1140
20Wolverhampton WanderersWolves35910164046-637
21Blackburn RoversBlackburn36910174052-1237
22Bristol City3799194553-836
23Wigan AthleticWigan37811183141-1035
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham3746273281-4918
> Full Version
