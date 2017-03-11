Dwight Gayle returns to the starting lineup as Newcastle United host Fulham.

Dwight Gayle has returned to the starting lineup as Newcastle United welcome Fulham to St James's Park this afternoon.

In all, manager Rafael Benitez makes four changes to the side that managed a goalless draw at Reading on Tuesday night, with Gayle usurping Daryl Murphy, who drops to the bench.

Mohamed Diame is also back in the side as support for Gayle as Ayoze Perez starts the game among the substitutes.

Yoan Gouffran is also demoted as Christian atsu comes into the middle of the park alongside Matt Ritchie, Jonjo Shelvey and Jack Colback.

There is also one change in the back four as Vurnon Anita comes in for Jesus Gamez at right-back.

For the visiting Cottagers, Slavisa Jokanovic makes two changes to the side that managed a 1-1 draw with Leeds United in midweek.

Neeskens Kebano is expected to operate up front, with Ryan Sessegnon coming in to provide attacking support alongside Sone Aluko and skipper Tom Cairney as Chris Martin drops to the bench.

Stefan Johansen and Kevin McDonald continue their partnership at defensive mid, while Denis Odoi comes in for Ryan Fredericks at right-back.

Newcastle United: Darlow; Anita, Lascelles, Clark, Dummett; Ritchie, Shelvey, Colback, Atsu; Diame; Gayle

Subs: Elliot, Gamez, Hanley, Perez, Gouffran, Mitrovic, Murphy

Fulham: Button; Odoi, Kalas, Ream, Malone; Johansen, McDonald; Aluko, Cairney, Sessegnon; Kebano

Subs: Bettinelli, Fredericks, Parker, Madl, Sigurdsson, Cyriac, Martin