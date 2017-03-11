New Transfer Talk header

Liverpool 'confident of landing Fulham teen Ryan Sessegnon'

Ryan Sessegnon in action during the FA Cup game between Cardiff City and Fulham on January 8, 2017
A report claims that Fulham teenager Ryan Sessegnon has been targeted by Jurgen Klopp as the ideal long-term option for Liverpool's troublesome left-back position.
Last Updated: Saturday, March 11, 2017 at 22:36 UK

Liverpool are leading a host of Premier League clubs to the signing of Fulham's teenage left-back Ryan Sessegnon, according to a report.

The 16-year-old's reputation is continuing to grow in the Championship following another couple of goals in the Cottagers' 3-1 win over Newcastle United on Saturday.

Everton and Tottenham Hotspur are already understood to have contacted Fulham over a potential move for the defender at the end of the season, but The Sun claims that Liverpool are increasingly confident of landing his signature.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is said to be in the market for a new long-term option in that troublesome left-sided position, with James Milner being asked to fill in this term, and he has targeted the England Under-17s international as the ideal player to come on board.

Sessegnon, expected to cost £10m upfront before add-ons are included, has featured 18 times for Fulham in the second tier this season.

