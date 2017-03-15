Crowd generic

Rostov

Rostov banned from staging games at Olimp-2 stadium due to poor pitch

New generic football image
© Getty Images
Rostov are banned from playing their home games at the Olimp-2 stadium due to the poor state of the pitch.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at 12:39 UK

Rostov have been banned from hosting games at the Olimp-2 stadium due to the poor state of the pitch.

The surface came under huge criticism ahead of Manchester United's trip to Russia last week, with manager Jose Mourinho expressing his disbelief in UEFA allowing the game to be played on it.

The Premier League giants claimed a 1-1 draw on the night in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

Today, according to The AP, the Russian league has decided to ban Rostov from playing their home games at the Olimp-2 ground, stating that they can only return once the pitch has improved.

Meanwhile, the team are preparing for the second leg against United, which will be held at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
Read Next:
Mourinho: 'Europa League tie still open'
>
View our homepages for Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Rostov News
New generic football image
Rostov banned from staging games at Olimp-2 stadium due to poor pitch
 A general view of the stadium prior to kickoff during the FA Cup Quarter Final match between Manchester United and Arsenal at Old Trafford on March 9, 2015
Preview: Manchester United vs. Rostov
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
Jose Mourinho: 'Europa League tie is still open'
EL roundup: Wins for Lyon, Genk as Man Utd drawMourinho: 'It was a very good performance'Mkhitaryan criticises "awful" Rostov pitchResult: Mkhitaryan nets as Man United draw in RostovTeam News: Man United make seven changes at Rostov
Live Commentary: Rostov 1-1 Manchester United - as it happenedRostov pitch passes UEFA inspectionBlind: 'United cannot use pitch as excuse'Rostov boss: 'Pitch a problem for United'Preview: Rostov vs. Manchester United
> Rostov Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool28167560352555
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton28138747301747
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom28117103637-140
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2896133849-1133
12Burnley2894153142-1131
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2886144054-1430
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2883173661-2527
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Hull City2866162654-2824
19Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
 