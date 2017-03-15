Rostov are banned from playing their home games at the Olimp-2 stadium due to the poor state of the pitch.

The surface came under huge criticism ahead of Manchester United's trip to Russia last week, with manager Jose Mourinho expressing his disbelief in UEFA allowing the game to be played on it.

The Premier League giants claimed a 1-1 draw on the night in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

Today, according to The AP, the Russian league has decided to ban Rostov from playing their home games at the Olimp-2 ground, stating that they can only return once the pitch has improved.

Meanwhile, the team are preparing for the second leg against United, which will be held at Old Trafford on Thursday.