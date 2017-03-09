Mar 9, 2017 at 6pm UK at ​Olymp - 2
RostovRostov
1-1
Man UtdManchester United
Bukharov (53')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Mkhitaryan (35')

Jose Mourinho: 'Europa League tie is still open'

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho warns his side to expect a "difficult" second leg when they welcome Rostov to Old Trafford following a 1-1 draw in Russia.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has warned his side to expect a "difficult match" when they welcome Rostov to Old Trafford for the return leg of their Europa League last 16 tie next week.

United were held to a 1-1 draw in this evening's first leg at the Olimp-2 Stadium, giving them the slight advantage at the halfway stage of the tie courtesy of Henrikh Mkhitaryan's away goal.

With the Red Devils currently sitting sixth in the Premier League table, winning the Europa League represents an alternative route into the Champions League for United, and Mourinho is eager to keep both options open.

"We go home with a positive result. We know that it will be a difficult match, we know that we need to win or to have a 0-0 draw, so the game is open. The tie is open, but in these circumstances I think it was a positive result. An away goal is always positive. It is better 1-1 that 0-0, obviously. But the game is open, the result is open and this Rostov team have experience of playing big matches, big opponents, big stadiums," he told reporters.

"I don't think it is a problem for them to go to Old Trafford and to compete against us. They play Sunday against Terek Grozny, we play Monday against Chelsea. Who knows, we could have extra-time and 30 minutes more to play, so for us it is difficult. But we are one step from being in the quarter-finals, the players have that motivation. The fans for sure at Old Trafford will push with us. Hopefully in one week's time, we go to the quarter-final.

"We want to keep the two doors open. We have to keep getting points in the Premier League to let us go to the last months of the competition with that door open. In the Europa League, if we manage to go through this knockout round, we go to the quarter-final and then you feel that the door is open. So we have to try, we have to try by every means. We have a trophy in our pocket, which is always a good thing, a good feeling for everyone."

United are back in action on Monday when they take on Mourinho's former club Chelsea in an FA Cup quarter-final.

Lyon's French forward Alexandre Lacazette celebrates after scoring a second goal during the French L1 football match between Lyon and Saint-Etienne at the Gerland stadium in Lyon, southeastern France, on November 8, 2015
Read Next:
EL roundup: Wins for Lyon, Genk as Man Utd draw
>
View our homepages for Jose Mourinho, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Lyon's French forward Alexandre Lacazette celebrates after scoring a second goal during the French L1 football match between Lyon and Saint-Etienne at the Gerland stadium in Lyon, southeastern France, on November 8, 2015
Europa League roundup: Wins for Lyon, Genk as Manchester United draw
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during his side's EFL Cup final with Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Live Commentary: Rostov 1-1 Manchester United - as it happened
 Marouane Fellaini in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Manchester United on December 4, 2016
Marouane Fellaini hits back at Jamie Carragher
Mourinho hints at strong side to face ChelseaMourinho: 'Europa League tie still open'Mourinho: 'It was a very good performance'Mkhitaryan criticises "awful" Rostov pitchResult: Mkhitaryan nets as Man United draw in Rostov
Team News: Man United make seven changes at RostovLA Galaxy offer Ibrahimovic record-breaking deal?Ryan Giggs defends Paul Pogba price tagRostov pitch passes UEFA inspectionRashford sets sights on Europa League success
> Manchester United Homepage
More Rostov News
Lyon's French forward Alexandre Lacazette celebrates after scoring a second goal during the French L1 football match between Lyon and Saint-Etienne at the Gerland stadium in Lyon, southeastern France, on November 8, 2015
Europa League roundup: Wins for Lyon, Genk as Manchester United draw
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during his side's EFL Cup final with Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Live Commentary: Rostov 1-1 Manchester United - as it happened
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
Jose Mourinho: 'Europa League tie is still open'
Mourinho: 'It was a very good performance'Mkhitaryan criticises "awful" Rostov pitchResult: Mkhitaryan nets as Man United draw in RostovTeam News: Man United make seven changes at RostovRostov pitch passes UEFA inspection
Blind: 'United cannot use pitch as excuse'Rostov boss: 'Pitch a problem for United'Preview: Rostov vs. Manchester UnitedMourinho slams state of Rostov pitchUnited to fund Russian visas for fans
> Rostov Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool27157558342452
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton27128744301444
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2711793634240
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2796123646-1033
12Burnley2794143040-1031
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2776143752-1527
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2783163559-2427
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
19Hull City2756162453-2921
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
 