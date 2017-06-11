Martin O'Neill makes five changes from Republic of Ireland's last competitive outing, as his men look to move clear at the top of Group D with victory over Austria.

Republic of Ireland boss Martin O'Neill has made five changes to his starting lineup for the World Cup qualifying visit of Austria.

The Boys in Green were depleted somewhat for their last competitive outing, a goalless draw with Wales here in March, but are now able to restore some of their big hitters.

One of those to come into the side is full-back Cyrus Christie, who fills in for long-term absentee Seamus Coleman after his horrific leg break in that stalemate with Wales.

It is just the one alteration from the 3-1 friendly win over Uruguay last weekend, meanwhile, as James McClean comes into the fold for an Ireland side aiming to strengthen their grip on top spot in Group D.

In terms of the visitors, who are four points adrift at the midway point on the road to Russia, they leave out Tottenham Hotspur defender Kevin Wimmer, while Cardiff City flop Guido Burgstaller starts through the middle in a three-man attack.

Republic of Ireland: Randolph; Christie, Long, Duffy, Ward; Whelan, Hendrick, Arter, Brady; McClean, Walters

Subs: Westwood, Doyle, Pearce, O'Shea, Keogh, McGeady, O'Kane, Murphy, Horgan, Hoolahan, Hourihane, Hayes

Austria: Lindner; Lainer, Dragovic, Hinteregger, Alaba; Kainz, Baumgartlinger, Prodl; Burgstaller, Lazaro, Junuzovic

Subs: Alar, Bachmann, Danso, Gregoritsch, Harnik, Grillitsch, Klein, Kuster, Laimer, Stangl, Schaub, Wimmer

Follow all of the action as it unfolds with Sports Mole's live text coverage right here.