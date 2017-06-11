World Cup
Jun 11, 2017 at 5pm UK at ​Aviva Stadium
Rep. IrelandRepublic of Ireland
0-1
Austria

Brady (29'), Christie (32')
LIVE
Hinteregger (31')

Team News: Republic of Ireland make five changes for Austria clash

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill asks 'Is it bigger than a bread bin?' during his side's Euro 2016 qualifier with Germany.
© Getty Images
Martin O'Neill makes five changes from Republic of Ireland's last competitive outing, as his men look to move clear at the top of Group D with victory over Austria.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, June 11, 2017 at 17:09 UK

Republic of Ireland boss Martin O'Neill has made five changes to his starting lineup for the World Cup qualifying visit of Austria.

The Boys in Green were depleted somewhat for their last competitive outing, a goalless draw with Wales here in March, but are now able to restore some of their big hitters.

One of those to come into the side is full-back Cyrus Christie, who fills in for long-term absentee Seamus Coleman after his horrific leg break in that stalemate with Wales.

It is just the one alteration from the 3-1 friendly win over Uruguay last weekend, meanwhile, as James McClean comes into the fold for an Ireland side aiming to strengthen their grip on top spot in Group D.

In terms of the visitors, who are four points adrift at the midway point on the road to Russia, they leave out Tottenham Hotspur defender Kevin Wimmer, while Cardiff City flop Guido Burgstaller starts through the middle in a three-man attack.

Republic of Ireland: Randolph; Christie, Long, Duffy, Ward; Whelan, Hendrick, Arter, Brady; McClean, Walters
Subs: Westwood, Doyle, Pearce, O'Shea, Keogh, McGeady, O'Kane, Murphy, Horgan, Hoolahan, Hourihane, Hayes

Austria: Lindner; Lainer, Dragovic, Hinteregger, Alaba; Kainz, Baumgartlinger, Prodl; Burgstaller, Lazaro, Junuzovic
Subs: Alar, Bachmann, Danso, Gregoritsch, Harnik, Grillitsch, Klein, Kuster, Laimer, Stangl, Schaub, Wimmer

Follow all of the action as it unfolds with Sports Mole's live text coverage right here.

Ireland's coach Martin O'Neill attends the Euro 2016 group E football match between Ireland and Sweden at the Stade de France stadium in Saint-Denis on June 13, 2016. The match ended in a 1-1 draw
Read Next:
O'Neill: 'Christie can fill in for Coleman'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Cyrus Christie, Seamus Coleman, Martin O'Neill, James McClean, Kevin Wimmer, Guido Burgstaller, Football
Your Comments
More Republic of Ireland News
Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill asks 'Is it bigger than a bread bin?' during his side's Euro 2016 qualifier with Germany.
Live Commentary: Republic of Ireland 0-1 Austria
 Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill asks 'Is it bigger than a bread bin?' during his side's Euro 2016 qualifier with Germany.
Team News: Republic of Ireland make five changes for Austria clash
 Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill asks 'Is it bigger than a bread bin?' during his side's Euro 2016 qualifier with Germany.
Republic of Ireland boss Martin O'Neill: "We have to take the game to Austria"
O'Neill: 'We will keep feet on ground'O'Neill: 'Christie can fill in for Coleman'Result: Ireland seal comfortable win over UruguayLive Commentary: Rep. Ireland 3-1 Uruguay - as it happenedResult: Mexico too strong for Republic of Ireland
Hull midfielder Meyler out for rest of seasonBrazil return to top of FIFA world rankingsKoeman hits back at O'Neill on social mediaO'Neill hits back at Koeman over McCarthy commentsHughes plays down Whelan, Allen bust-up
> Republic of Ireland Homepage
More Austria News
Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill asks 'Is it bigger than a bread bin?' during his side's Euro 2016 qualifier with Germany.
Live Commentary: Republic of Ireland 0-1 Austria
 Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill asks 'Is it bigger than a bread bin?' during his side's Euro 2016 qualifier with Germany.
Team News: Republic of Ireland make five changes for Austria clash
 Martin O'Neill the manager of the Republic of Ireland reacts during the UEFA EURO 2016 Qualifier play off, second leg match between Republic of Ireland and Bosnia and Herzegovina at the Aviva Stadium on November 16, 2015
Martin O'Neill: 'Republic of Ireland have great resilience'
Coleman: 'It's a privilege to play for ROI'Harry Arter hails second-half showingMcClean talks up "huge" win over AustriaResult: Republic of Ireland earn crucial win in AustriaLive Commentary: Austria 0-1 Republic of Ireland - as it happened
Ivanovic: 'Arnautovic should leave Stoke'Bale: 'Wales happy with positive point'Result: Arnautovic brace pegs back WalesFuchs retires from international footballResult: Iceland qualify for last-16 with late win
> Austria Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 