Republic of Ireland midfielder Harry Arter has hailed his side's second-half showing after they claimed a vital 1-0 away victory over Austria in their World Cup qualifying fixture this evening.

Martin O'Neill's charges had a solitary strike from James McClean to thank for the win, which has left the Republic in a dominant position in their group after four games played.

"It was a great result. We knew that getting a win would put us in a really good position and Austria will find it tough now to qualify," Arter told reporters after the victory.

"In the second half we showed what we are about. There were a few words from the manager at half time and the pitch took some time to get used to."

The ROI currently find themselves at the top of Group D having collected 10 points from a possible 12 so far.