Jun 11, 2017 at 5pm UK at ​Aviva Stadium
Rep. IrelandRepublic of Ireland
0-1
Austria

Brady (29'), Christie (32')
Hinteregger (31')

Live Commentary: Republic of Ireland 0-1 Austria

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill asks 'Is it bigger than a bread bin?' during his side's Euro 2016 qualifier with Germany.
Sports Mole brings you live coverage of the World Cup qualifier between Republic of Ireland and Austria.
Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the World Cup qualifier between Republic of Ireland and Austria.

After coming through their first five matches without suffering defeat, Republic of Ireland are in a position where they can take a giant step towards a top-two place with victory over Austria.

If they emerge victorious in Dublin, they will hold a minimum of a four-point cushion over third position with just four matches to come at the start of next season.

However, a defeat would leave Austria just one point adrift of them in the standings ahead of Wales' trip to Serbia later on Sunday.


64 minSHOT! This is greedy from McClean but I suppose you can't blame him for shooting. He dragged his eventual effort wide from 20 yards, but he should have teed up Arter.

63 minIf Ireland can keep this up, a goal is inevitable, but the question is whether they can continue to pound the Austria goal. The visitors remain dangerous on the break but they haven't created another chance since that Alaba opening.

59 minThe introduction of Murphy is only going to lead to a direct approach from Ireland. They are ready to launch an assault on this Austria goal now. It's a shame it didn't come in the first half as well.

56 minSUBSTITUTION! The first change for Ireland sees Daryl Murphy come on for Ward. He will go up front with Brady dropping back to left-back.

55 minCHANCE! Walters and McClean both do well to allow Arter to get a shot on goal but his left-foot volley is always heading wide.

52 minIreland have improved 10-fold at the start of this second half. They are yet to trouble Lindner in the Austria goal but they are throwing caution to the wind to try to get back on level terms. Austria remain a danger on the break, however. This is brewing up nicely...

48 minCHANCE! A minute later, Austria nearly double their lead with a move started and finished by Alaba. He made his way into the penalty area to meet a cross by Kainz, but he could only direct his shot wide from 12 yards.

47 minCHANCE! It would take a lot for Duffy to score a header from this distance but he is able to meet a long ball from 14 yards out, only to direct it wide.

46 minAustria get us back underway.

5.47pmThe half-time whistle in Dublin and Austria lead thanks to that Hinteregger strike. The visitors deserve to be a goal to the good with Ireland offering very little in the final third. O'Neill needs to make a change or two at the break.

45 minHALF TIME: Republic of Ireland 0-1 Austria

44 minSHOT! Walters certainly isn't wearing his shooting boots today. The ball fell to him after Whelan had overrun the ball when attempting to dodge a tackle but the forward was only able to pull his effort well wide of the far post.

40 minA bit more pressure starts to come from Ireland with a couple of balls entering the penalty area but Austria are able to deal with them. O'Neill will be looking forward to getting his team in for half time.

36 minIreland are doing their best to try to regain control of this match but I get the impression that Austria are going to be a very tough nut to crack. It is nothing more than huff and puff from the home team.

32 minBOOKING! Christie quickly follows Brady into the book for a similar challenge to his teammate. Ireland need to calm things down. They are growing frustrated.

31 minJust as Ireland were getting on top, they go and concede the opening goal in this match. A low corner from the left was left for Hinteregger to fire the ball into the bottom corner from around 12 yards out. It's very well-made goal.

31 minGOAL! Republic of Ireland 0-1 Austria (Hinteregger)

29 minBOOKING! Brady goes into the book for a mis-timed challenge on the far touchline. The referee didn't require much thinking time for that.

27 minIreland finally look a force in this match. Walters should have done better with his previous chance and he did not react fast enough to another opening here, although he was ruled offside. Plenty of encouragement for the home supporters.

23 minCHANCE! Much better from Ireland. Ward's cross finds McClean, who touches the ball into the path of Walters who is waiting around the edge of the area. However, his first-time shot is miscued wide.

22 minMore of the same from both sides. Pass, pass, pass with little end product. Austria should have made more with a decent delivery from a corner but two players failed to make connection.

18 minIreland look a shadow of the side which got the better of Uruguay last week. Based on this performance, I'm not sure how they managed to score one, nevermind three. Much to ponder for O'Neill.

15 minRepublic of Ireland win the softest of free kicks around 35 yards from goal as Dragovic is adjudged to have fouled Walters. Brady steps up to take it but it goes into the wall.

11 minWalters is doing a lot of chasing for the hosts in the final third, but Prodl is having the better of their battle so far. Not much else is going on, if truth be told.

7 minAustria have created the first corner of the match as well. They look bang up for this. Republic of Ireland are too but they are yet to make an impression.

4 minSHOT! It has been a very fast start by the visitors. They find themselves in a four on four situation but Junuzovic's strike from just inside the penalty area was straight at Darren Randolph.

2 minAustria managed to win an early free kick around 40 yards from goal but the cross into the box was easily cleared by the home side.

1 minRepublic of Ireland get us underway.

4.55pmThe two teams have made their way out onto the pitch in Dublin. It's time for the national anthems.

4.53pmPREDICTION! I can't see there being many goals in this match. Neither side possess that much outstanding talent in the final third and it may take a set piece to decide a winner. However, we are going to sit on the fence and go for a 1-1 draw.

4.50pmHEAD TO HEAD! Today's fixture represents the 16th time in which these two nations have met on the international stage, with Austria claiming nine wins in comparison to three victories for Republic of Ireland. However, it was Ireland who prevailed in their last contest in November when McClean scored the only goal of the game in Vienna.

4.47pmAs for Austria, the name which sticks out is Bayern Munich's David Alaba, while viewers of the Premier League will be familiar with Watford's Sebastian Prodl. Guido Burgstaller, who has gone on to do superbly for Nurnberg and Schalke 04 since a five-game spell with Cardiff City, starts in attack.

4.45pmWhat do you make of that, Ireland fans? In a starting lineup led by Jonathan Walters, O'Neill makes a total of five changes, one of which sees Cyrus Christie get an opportunity at right-back with Seamus Coleman sidelined until 2018. Kevin Long and Shane Duffy get the nod in the centre of defence, with Richard Keogh and John O'Shea having to make do with the bench. It is a solid-looking midfield, with Robbie Brady and James McClean providing the width.

4.41pmAUSTRIA XI: Lindner; Lainer, Dragovic, Hinteregger, Alaba; Kainz, Baumgartlinger, Prodl; Burgstaller, Lazaro, Junuzovic

4.40pmREPUBLIC OF IRELAND XI: Randolph; Christie, Long, Duffy, Ward; Whelan, Hendrick, Arter, Brady; McClean, Walters

4.39pmAnyway, with just over 20 minutes left until kickoff, I guess you want some team news? Don't worry. It is coming right up...

4.38pmMartin O'Neill's men head into the game having recorded 11 points from five matches without suffering defeat. With Serbia, Wales and Austria in your group, that is some effort. However, there is still plenty of work to do and if they can get another draw or win on the board this evening, they will put pressure on both Serbia and Wales ahead of the encounter in Belgrade later tonight. However, if Austria win, they will be just one point adrift of their hosts with four matches left. This really is a huge fixture for both nations.

4.34pmThe domestic campaign may have ended some weeks ago but the important fixtures keep on coming. We have already witnessed Scotland and England play out a 2-2 draw at Hampden Park and Northern Ireland claim a massive 1-0 win away in Azerbaijan, but now it is the turn of Republic of Ireland, who have the chance to strengthen their hold on a top-two place in this group.

4.31pmHello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the World Cup qualifier between Republic of Ireland and Austria.

Ireland's coach Martin O'Neill attends the Euro 2016 group E football match between Ireland and Sweden at the Stade de France stadium in Saint-Denis on June 13, 2016. The match ended in a 1-1 draw
