Republic of Ireland full-back Seamus Coleman has insisted that it is always a "privilege" working with his current teammates following their World Cup qualifying victory over Austria this evening.

Martin O'Neill and his men moved clear at the top of Group D thanks to a solitary goal from James McClean, leaving Coleman to praise the performance levels shown by his side on their travels.

"It's brilliant, a massive three points," Coleman told RTE Sport after the match. "I say it all the time, when I come out with this group of lads it's a privilege.

"We rode our luck a few times but the likes of Jonny Walters up top, James McClean, his back is hanging off and he put in a performance like that, David Meyler's been waiting for a chance and he was different class."

The ROI have now played three out of their four away games in the group and have so far claimed 10 points from a possible 12.