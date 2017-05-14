May 14, 2017 at 7pm UK at ​Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Real Madrid
4-1
Sevilla
Nacho (10'), Ronaldo (23', 78'), Kroos (83')
Danilo (39'), Morata (56'), Nacho (80'), Vazquez (83')
FT(HT: 2-0)
Jovetic (49')
Mercado (69'), Correa (80')

Zinedine Zidane: Cristiano Ronaldo "always there in the decisive moments"

Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane celebrate after the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
© AFP
Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane admits that star forward Cristiano Ronaldo is "always there in the decisive moments" after crossing the 400-goal mark on Sunday.
Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 15, 2017 at 09:35 UK

Zinedine Zidane has highlighted Cristiano Ronaldo's importance for Real Madrid after seeing him reach another historic landmark on Sunday.

Ronaldo, Real's all-time leading scorer, passed a new club milestone after scoring his 400th and 401st competitive goals in the 4-1 victory over Sevilla.

The Portugal forward's double helped keep Los Blancos on course for their first La Liga title since 2012, just two weeks after his hat-trick against Real Madrid helped them reach the Champions League final.

Zidane told reporters at his post-match press conference: "What can I tell you? He has something, he's different. More than the goals is what he's done up to now. He's always there in the decisive moments."

Real's victory kept them level on points with La Liga leaders Barcelona but still boasting a game in hand - against Celta Vigo on Wednesday - ahead of this weekend's final round of fixtures.

Zinedine Zidane watches on during the Champions League quarter-final between Real Madrid and Wolfsburg on April 12, 2016
Your Comments
