Fernando Torres has claimed that Atletico Madrid are in 'one of the greatest moments in their history' as he remained positive following Wednesday night's Champions League semi-final elimination to Real Madrid.

Atletico recorded a 2-1 victory over Los Blancos in the second leg of their last-four clash, but it was Zinedine Zidane's side that progressed courtesy of a 4-2 aggregate success.

Atletico have now reached at least the semi-finals of the European Cup in three of the last four seasons, however, and Torres has said that the club "have taken another step in belief" as they bid to finally land the title.

"We must be happy for the commitment the players showed, for their effort and their work, and for the relationship with the fans," Torres told reporters. "We have all won, we have taken another step in belief. [Winning the Champions League] is possible.

"I have witnessed very different stages at Atleti, and this is the beginning of something big. This is not our ceiling, we are in one of the great moments of our history. Now we have to take another step, on another stage."

Wednesday's match was Atletico's last European tie at the Vicente Calderon as they prepare to move to a new stadium for the 2017-18 campaign.