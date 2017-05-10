May 10, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Vicente Calderon Stadium
Attendance: 53,422
AtleticoAtletico Madrid
2-1
Real Madrid
Niguez (12'), Griezmann (16' pen.)
Savic (6'), Godin (34'), Gabi (37'), Correa (86')
FT(HT: 2-1)
Isco (42')
Danilo (4'), Ramos (34')

Fernando Torres: 'Future is bright for Atletico Madrid'

Fernando Torres holds back the tears after the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Atletico Madrid striker Fernando Torres takes the positives from his team's elimination to Real Madrid in the semi-finals of the Champions League.
Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 14:51 UK

Fernando Torres has claimed that Atletico Madrid are in 'one of the greatest moments in their history' as he remained positive following Wednesday night's Champions League semi-final elimination to Real Madrid.

Atletico recorded a 2-1 victory over Los Blancos in the second leg of their last-four clash, but it was Zinedine Zidane's side that progressed courtesy of a 4-2 aggregate success.

Atletico have now reached at least the semi-finals of the European Cup in three of the last four seasons, however, and Torres has said that the club "have taken another step in belief" as they bid to finally land the title.

"We must be happy for the commitment the players showed, for their effort and their work, and for the relationship with the fans," Torres told reporters. "We have all won, we have taken another step in belief. [Winning the Champions League] is possible.

"I have witnessed very different stages at Atleti, and this is the beginning of something big. This is not our ceiling, we are in one of the great moments of our history. Now we have to take another step, on another stage."

Wednesday's match was Atletico's last European tie at the Vicente Calderon as they prepare to move to a new stadium for the 2017-18 campaign.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Barcelona362664108347484
2Real Madrid35266396395784
3Atletico MadridAtletico36228666254174
4Sevilla36209763451869
5Villarreal36189953322163
6Athletic Bilbao361951251391262
7Real Sociedad36195125549662
8EibarEibar36159125446854
9Espanyol361411114748-153
10AlavesAlaves361312113741-451
11Malaga36129154751-445
12Celta Vigo35135174960-1144
13Valencia36127175462-843
14Las PalmasLas Palmas36109175267-1539
15Real Betis36107193861-2337
16Leganes3689193453-1933
17Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo36711184061-2132
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon3669213970-3127
RGranada3648242878-5020
ROsasuna36310233888-5019
> Full Version
 