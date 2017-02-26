Feb 26, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Estadio El Madrigal
Villarreal
2-3
Real Madrid
Trigueros (50'), Bakambu (56')
Soriano (73'), Soldado (73'), Gonzalez (74'), Gaspar (90')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Bale (64'), Ronaldo (74' pen.), Morata (84')
Pepe (91')

Zinedine Zidane: 'Gareth Bale injury just a knock'

Gareth Bale receives treatment for cramp during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
© Getty Images
The injury sustained by Gareth Bale in Real Madrid's comeback win over Villarreal is nothing major, according to Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, February 26, 2017 at 22:46 UK

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has allayed fears that forward Gareth Bale is set for another spell on the sidelines after revealing that the injury sustained against Villarreal was just a knock.

The Wales international made his first start for Los Blancos in 96 days on Sunday evening, scoring a key goal in an impressive 3-2 comeback win for his side at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

Bale failed to last the duration, however, as he went to ground 87 minutes in after seemingly kicking the ground and headed straight down the tunnel area when being subbed moments later.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Zidane claimed that the 27-year-old suffered no more than a knock and he could therefore be fit to feature against Las Palmas in midweek.

Bale, who missed three months of action with an ankle injury, has now scored nine goals for Madrid this season and has also found the net three times for Wales in their World Cup 2018 qualification campaign.

Your Comments
