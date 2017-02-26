Live Commentary: Villarreal vs. Real Madrid

Madrid, meanwhile, began the weekend top of the table but will start today's match sitting in third following victories for Sevilla and Barcelona, although a return to winning ways for Zinedine Zidane 's side will see them rise back to the summit.

The home side come into this match sitting sixth in the table and knowing that victory would take them to within three points of the Champions League places following Atletico Madrid's defeat to Barcelona earlier today.

7.43pm Right, we're just about ready to go here. The players are out and the spotlight is one Real Madrid especially - can they react to wins for Sevilla and Barcelona already this weekend?

7.41pm The reverse fixture at the Bernabeu in September ended all square, with both goals in the 1-1 draw coming immediately either side of half time. Bruno gave the visitors the lead right on the stroke of the interval, only for Sergio Ramos to restore parity in the 48th minute for what proved to be the first of four consecutive draws for Madrid.

7.39pm It is harder to call when it comes to matches at the Estadio de la Ceramica - formerly known as El Madrigal. Madrid have a very mixed record here over the past decade and more, winning four, drawing four and losing four of their last 12 visits stretching back to 2004. It is not one of their happiest hunting grounds in the league, which makes it all the more difficult to predict what we might see here today.

7.37pm Unsurprisingly, Real Madrid have the better record in meetings between these two sides in recent years, winning eight of their last 13 La Liga clashes and losing just once in that time. That is a run which stretches back to May 2009, although the solitary Villarreal win did come in this very fixture last term when Roberto Soldado - on the bench today - scored what proved to be the winner after just eight minutes.

7.35pm PREDICTION: Right, we're 10 minutes away from kickoff here, which means that it is time for a prediction! This is a tough one to call, with Villarreal posing a difficult test for Madrid here. The Yellow Submarine haven't been particularly impressive at home over the last month or two, but Madrid haven't been much better on the road either. Zidane will want a response from the Valencia defeat, but I'm going to go for a 1-1 draw.

7.33pm Even when Madrid do lose, though, they always seem to be able to find the back of the net. Indeed, they have scored at least once in each of their last 43 games in all competitions, including 34 La Liga outings on the bounce since a 1-0 defeat to city rivals Atletico 12 months ago. Should they score again today - against the league's stingiest defence - then they would equal the La Liga record for number of consecutive games in which they have scored - currently held by Barcelona from 1944.

7.31pm One of the biggest concerns for Zidane right now will be his side's away form, with Madrid having won just one of their five away games since the turn of their year and also only one of their last six domestic outings on the road. Their loss at the Mestalla on Wednesday means that another defeat here tonight would make it back-to-back away losses for the first time since December 2015 - or March 2015 if you solely count La Liga.

7.29pm In all competitions Madrid have 'only' won five of their last 10 matches, which would be a perfectly satisfactory record for most clubs around the world but represents a dip in form as far as Madrid are concerned. With Atletico surely now out of the picture and Barcelona nowhere near their best this season it looked as though Madrid were nailed-on for their first title in five years, but they have just begun to falter recently and another defeat today would be enough to set the alarm bells ringing.

7.27pm The prospect of falling to consecutive defeats for the second time in the space of little over a month is not one that Zidane will want to consider, but worryingly for the Frenchman Madrid have already lost more league games in 2017 than they did throughout the whole of 2016. Los Blancos had gone 28 league games without defeat before losing to Sevilla and, coupled with the defeat to Valencia on Wednesday, they have now lost as many matches in their last six outings as they had in their previous 42.

7.25pm That result opened the door for both Sevilla and Barcelona this weekend, and both sides made full use of it. Sevilla scraped past Real Betis yesterday to move top on the head-to-head rule before Lionel Messi came to Barcelona's rescue again, scoring a late winner to fire the Catalans two points clear. Only a win tonight would see Madrid end the weekend where they started it, although it should be noted that the title is still in their hands even if they lose here as they still have a game in hand to play.

7.23pm A win this evening is hugely important for Los Blancos as they look to keep the title race firmly in their own hands having suffered a big setback in midweek. Zidane's men were expected to move four points clear at the top of the table with one of their games in hand when they visited the Mestalla to take on Valencia, but they found themselves two goals down within 10 minutes and it was a deficit they could not recover from.

7.21pm Even so, an unbeaten record in that top-six mini-league is still something Madrid cannot boast, with one of their two league defeats this season coming at the hands of Sevilla, who have made this into a three-horse title race this season. Real have still fared quite well against those around them, in the table, picking up 11 points from a possible 18 in games against teams currently in the top six, but not quite as well as Villarreal.

7.19pm Another defeat today would make it back-to-back losses at this ground for the first time since April 2015 following their 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Roma last week, but Villarreal do have a very good record against fellow teams in the top six this season. Indeed, they sat top of that mini-league at the start of the weekend, winning three and losing none of their seven matches against their fellow high flyers. Escriba's team are yet to beat a top-three side, though, having drawing all four of their games against Sevilla, Barca and Real.

7.17pm A league-high five of their 30 goals have come from the penalty spot too, so creating things in open play has been an issue for Villarreal this season. They have kept a clean sheet in six of their last 10 league outings, though. Perhaps a bigger concern for Fran Escriba heading into this match will be his side's home form, with Villarreal having won just one of their last seven games in front of their own fans across all competitions - a run that stretches back to December 12.

7.15pm It is draws which have been the main problem for the Yellow Submarine this season, with no team having shared the spoils on more occasions than Villarreal (nine). The key to turning those draws into wins - as obvious as it may sound - is scoring more goals, so it doesn't help that top scorer Nicola Sansone is currently sidelined. Villarreal's defence record is the best in the entire league, with only 15 goals conceded from 23 matches, but they are the lowest scorers in the top seven.

7.13pm Those three wins do include victories in their last two matches, though - the first time they have been victorious in back-to-back games since December - and even when they don't win they are a very difficult team to beat. They have lost just one of their last 10 league matches stretching back to November 27 and are unbeaten in their last four. A win today would also mark consecutive league victories for the first time in 2017.

7.11pm Despite their relatively lofty league position, Villarreal do not come into this match in particularly great form having won just three of their last 12 games in all competitions. Things have improved recently, with those three wins coming in their last six outings - during which time they have only been beaten once - but it is still a record that needs improving if they are to break into that top four this season.

7.09pm A couple of results have already gone against Villarreal this weekend, with Sociedad and Eibar - the teams directly above and below them in the table - both winning, but perhaps the key result for them was Atletico Madrid's late defeat to Barcelona earlier today. That result means that victory for Villarreal here would close the gap to fourth to just three points, while also moving within two of Sociedad and restoring a four-point buffer to Eibar.

7.07pm It is close to a full-strength side for Real Madrid, then, but Villarreal will not be daunted by the visit of Los Blancos. They have established themselves as serious European contenders again this season and will not have given up on the idea of qualifying for the Champions League this season. The Yellow Submarine currently sit sixth in the table and cannot move higher or lower this weekend, but a victory would be a big step in the right direction.

7.05pm Madrid's midfield trio remains the same as Modric, Casemiro and Kroos continue to patrol the middle of the park, while Carvajal and Marcelo will provide the width behind Bale and Ronaldo from the full-back roles. Navas, as ever, is named between the sticks.

7.03pm Bale's return is one of two changes made by Zinedine Zidane from the midweek defeat to Valencia, with the other being an enforced change at the heart of the defence. Varane is expected to miss a large chunk of the rest of the season now, and he is replace by Pepe for today's match as the Portuguese centre-back returns to partner Sergio Ramos.

7.01pm Bale's Real Madrid debut actually came here against Villarreal, and he scored with his first shot on target on that occasion. It is Cristiano Ronaldo who, unsurprisingly, enjoys the best record against today's opponents, though. The four-time Ballon d'Or winner has netted 11 times against Villarreal throughout his illustrious career, which is more than any other current La Liga player.

6.59pm That front three of Madrid's is back to the familiar BBC of Bale, Benzema and Ronaldo, with Bale making his first start since November. The Welshman made a goalscoring return to the side recently and will be hoping to continue that form in front of goal after being declared 100% fit by manager Zinedine Zidane. It would be something of a surprise if he was to play the full 90 minutes here, but he is clearly deemed fit enough to feature from the start.

6.57pm The only player to keep his place from the win over Roma in midweek is Bruno in midfield, with the likes of Dos Santos, Trigueros, Castillejo, Costa, Ruiz, Musacchio and Gaspar all returning to the starting XI having been rested for European duty. There is also a return in goal for Sergio Asenjo, who has kept more clean sheets than any other goalkeeper in La Liga this season (11). That could be key against the Madrid attacking lineup.

6.55pm Villarreal do have Roberto Soldado on the bench following his recent return from injury, with the former Tottenham striker hopeful of making his first La Liga appearance of the campaign. He has a decent record against Madrid having scored four in his last four home La Liga games against Los Blancos, but any appearance is likely to be a cameo one towards the end in order to get some more minutes under his belt.

6.53pm Fran Escriba has once again made 10 changes for this match as his big hitters return. Cedric Bakambu and Adrian will lead the line up front, which isn't the most prolific front line based on recent form. Bakambu has struggled to rediscover his form from last season this time around, though, with injury limiting him to just 12 La Liga appearances and only six starts all season, during which time he has managed only two goals. Adrian, meanwhile, is yet to score at all this season.

6.51pm What can we make of those two teams, then? Well, as expected it is all change from the hosts after manager Fran Escriba made 10 changes to his side for Thursday's Europa League clash with Roma, which was essentially a dead-rubber following their 4-0 home defeat in the first leg of that tie. Borre's solitary goal did give Villarreal the win at the Stadio Olimpico, but that is not enough for him to keep his place in the side or even the squad as he drops out entirely.

6.49pm REAL MADRID SUBS: Nacho, Rodriguez, Casilla, Kovacic, Vazquez, Morata, Isco

6.49pm REAL MADRID STARTING XI: Navas; Carvajal, Pepe, Ramos, Marcelo; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Bale, Benzema, Ronaldo

6.47pm VILLARREAL SUBS: Cheryshev, Soldado, Gonzalez, Fernandez, Hernandez, Soriano, Rukavina

6.47pm VILLARREAL STARTING XI: Asenjo; Gaspar, Musacchio, Ruiz, Costa; Dos Santos, Trigueros, Bruno, Castillejo; Bakambu, Adrian