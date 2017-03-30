Reading striker Yann Kermorgant announces that he will retire at the end of the 2017-18 season, whether the Royals reach the Premier League or not.

Reading striker Yann Kermorgant has confirmed that he will retire at the end of the 2017-18 season.

The 35-year-old opted to extend his contract with the Royals in February until June next year, having joined from Bournemouth in January 2016.

Kermorgant has scored 10 goals for Reading so far this season as they bid to secure a Championship play-off place and potentially reach the Premier League, but he says he will retire whatever the outcome next year.

The Frenchman told Get Reading: "I would love to get promotion and finish with my final season in the Premier League. That would be my dream. But whatever happens, I will retire because I have been away from my family and friends for a long time.

"So I think I am ready for next season. And I think it will be a good one because we are fighting for something great and we don't know yet where we will be next season."

Kermorgant has also played for Bournemouth, Charlton Athletic and Leicester City during his time in England.