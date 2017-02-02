Jese Rodriguez admits that he is unkeen to return to Paris Saint-Germain when his loan spell at Las Palmas expires.

Las Palmas forward Jese Rodriguez has admitted that his is not keen to rejoin parent club Paris Saint-Germain when his loan spell in Spain expires.

The striker, who struggled to hold down first-team football in the French capital, said that he will make a decision about his long-term future when the time is right.

"I haven't been given the opportunity to play. I have not played under [PSG boss Unai] Emery," Jese told Cadena Ser. "I have a five-year contract with PSG and I will have to return but it's clear that I would not like to. It's no one's fault. Unai has faith in other players, he has his 11 and he doesn't change.

"I need to be close to my family, to my people, I'm a man of my word and I told [Las Palmas president Miguel Angel] Ramirez that if I left PSG, I would go to Las Palmas.

"It's the perfect time to come, I need to play and have continuity. I think things are going to go well for me. My welcome? It was unforgettable - I haven't come here on holiday. I'm going to die for this jersey."

Jese, who was linked with a move to Middlesbrough during the winter transfer window, joined PSG from Real Madrid last year.