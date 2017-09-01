Crowd generic

Kylian Mbappe: "I have a lot to learn at Paris Saint-Germain"

Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring during the World Cup qualifier between France and the Netherlands on August 31, 2017
Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe hopes to continue improving his all-round game after completing a move to the Parc des Princes from Ligue 1 rivals AS Monaco.
Friday, September 1, 2017

Kylian Mbappe has said that he believes he has joined the perfect club to "express himself" after linking up with Paris Saint-Germain from AS Monaco on an initial loan deal.

The 18-year-old finally completed his switch between Ligue 1 rivals on Thursday afternoon in a move that will likely be made permanent for a nine-figure fee next summer.

Mbappe admits that he still has "a lot to learn" during his time at the Parc des Princes, but is happy to now be back on the field after netting his first international goal for France in their 4-0 win over the Netherlands.

"Football is where I express myself the best," he told reporters. "All I've ever done is play football. I love playing football so it was great to be back on the pitch tonight.

"I am really happy to be part of a big club like this. I think the project is ideal for me to progress and to continue to learn at the highest level.

"I'm going to be surrounded by players who have, in the main, won everything at the national and international level. I have a lot to learn at PSG and a lot to prove."

Mbappe, who is France's youngest scorer since Georges Lech in 1963, is in line to make his PSG bow against Metz on September 8.

AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe lines up ahead of the Champions League game against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
