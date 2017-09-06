Kylian Mbappe driven "to win everything" at Paris Saint-Germain

AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Kylian Mbappe claims that he is 'returning home' by joining Paris Saint-Germain, as he aims to quench his thirst for success in the French capital.
Wednesday, September 6, 2017

Kylian Mbappe has targeted a clean sweep of trophies in his first season at Paris Saint-Germain after being officially unveiled by the Ligue 1 club.

The France international arrived at the Parc des Princes from reigning champions AS Monaco at the end of last month on an initial loan deal, which can be made permanent next summer.

Mbappe, who caught the eye of Europe's heavyweight clubs last season by netting 26 times in all competitions, is determined to now take the next step in his career after 'returning home' to the French capital.

"I want to do even better than last season," he told reporters. "I am driven by the desire to win everything. I am a very, very lucky player, a privileged player. And I am over the moon right now. I sit here with a real sense of pride.

"I have worked hard and been rewarded for it but that is only an incentive to work even harder. By working hard I have got here. If I work even harder then I can go even higher. Where will I be? That is my source of motivation. Being here is like going back home for me. I used to come to this stadium when I was a boy to watch games.

"I was a football fan, a kid who loved football and when you are a kid from Paris there are only two stadiums – the Stade de France or the Parc de Princes – and that is what makes Paris so special. There is only one club in Paris so every Paris kid follows Paris Saint-Germain. And if that kid has money in his pocket he comes to games here."

Mbappe, linked with the likes of Real Madrid, Arsenal and Manchester United during the summer, will cost PSG £166m to sign permanently.

Neymar in action during the Ligue 1 match between Guingamp and Paris Saint-Germain on August 13, 2017
