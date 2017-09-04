Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger admits that Kylian Mbappe proved too expensive for them to sign this summer.

Les Parisiens sealed terms on a £165m transfer of the 18-year-old from Monaco last month, with the deal being structured as a season-long loan ahead of a permanent switch in an attempt to comply with Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.

A whole host of clubs were linked with the striker over the course of the summer, including Chelsea, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester City, while the Gunners were said to have failed with a mammoth bid of around £100m.

Speaking to Telefoot about the failed approach, Wenger said: "€180m (£165m) is a little high for us. For 90% of players, their career depends on their choice of club. Kylian is part of the 10% where any choice he makes will be a good one."

The Frenchman went on to compare Mbappe to Brazil legend Pele, adding: "He can be like Pele, there are no limits to his game. We can already see the difference in the calls he makes [to receive the ball]. He scores but he also creates - only the very best players can do this."

Mbappe is in line to make his debut for his new side when they travel to Metz on Friday night.