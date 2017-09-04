Arsene Wenger: 'Kylian Mbappe too expensive for Arsenal'

AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
© SilverHub
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger admits that Kylian Mbappe proved too expensive for them to sign this summer.
Last Updated: Monday, September 4, 2017 at 17:49 UK

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has admitted that new Paris Saint-Germain signing Kylian Mbappe's price tag proved "a little high" for the club this summer.

Les Parisiens sealed terms on a £165m transfer of the 18-year-old from Monaco last month, with the deal being structured as a season-long loan ahead of a permanent switch in an attempt to comply with Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.

A whole host of clubs were linked with the striker over the course of the summer, including Chelsea, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester City, while the Gunners were said to have failed with a mammoth bid of around £100m.

Speaking to Telefoot about the failed approach, Wenger said: "€180m (£165m) is a little high for us. For 90% of players, their career depends on their choice of club. Kylian is part of the 10% where any choice he makes will be a good one."

The Frenchman went on to compare Mbappe to Brazil legend Pele, adding: "He can be like Pele, there are no limits to his game. We can already see the difference in the calls he makes [to receive the ball]. He scores but he also creates - only the very best players can do this."

Mbappe is in line to make his debut for his new side when they travel to Metz on Friday night.

Marco Verratti in action during an Italy training session on September 2, 2015
Marco Verratti "taken aback" by Isco
>
Arsene Wenger pats Alexis Sanchez on the back during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
Arsene Wenger: 'Alexis Sanchez not close to leaving Arsenal'
 Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil pictured together on November 27, 2016
Arsenal 'plan fresh contract talks'
 AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Arsene Wenger: 'Kylian Mbappe too expensive for Arsenal'
 Kyle Walker in action for Manchester City against Brighton & Hove Albion on August 12, 2017
La Liga calls for UEFA to investigate Manchester City spending
 A general view prior to the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea at Parc des Princes on February 17, 2015
Lorenzo Callegari: 'I wanted Genoa move'
