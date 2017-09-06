Nasser Al-Khelaifi is "very confident" that Paris Saint-Germain have not breached financial fair play rules, having been made the subject of a UEFA probe last week.

Paris Saint-Germain chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi has told rival clubs to stop complaining about his side's big outlay on new signings this summer.

The Ligue 1 giants brought in Neymar from Barcelona for a world-record fee of £198m, while Kylian Mbappe - currently on loan - is to join permanently next summer for £166m.

UEFA announced last week that they are to take a closer look into PSG's recent spending, but Al-Khelaifi is adamant that financial fair play rules have not been breached.

"We are very confident in our position and in our recruitment," he told reporters. "We paid everything in a transparent way and have nothing to hide. If other clubs aren't happy with our financial fair play, then that isn't our problem."

Al-Khelaifi was speaking at the unveiling of Mbappe, who is in line to make his PSG bow away to Metz on Friday night.