Paris Saint-Germain chairman defends transfer spending

Neymar in action during the Ligue 1 match between Guingamp and Paris Saint-Germain on August 13, 2017
© Offside
Nasser Al-Khelaifi is "very confident" that Paris Saint-Germain have not breached financial fair play rules, having been made the subject of a UEFA probe last week.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at 16:07 UK

Paris Saint-Germain chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi has told rival clubs to stop complaining about his side's big outlay on new signings this summer.

The Ligue 1 giants brought in Neymar from Barcelona for a world-record fee of £198m, while Kylian Mbappe - currently on loan - is to join permanently next summer for £166m.

UEFA announced last week that they are to take a closer look into PSG's recent spending, but Al-Khelaifi is adamant that financial fair play rules have not been breached.

"We are very confident in our position and in our recruitment," he told reporters. "We paid everything in a transparent way and have nothing to hide. If other clubs aren't happy with our financial fair play, then that isn't our problem."

Al-Khelaifi was speaking at the unveiling of Mbappe, who is in line to make his PSG bow away to Metz on Friday night.

Neymar is unveiled as a Paris Saint-Germain player on August 4, 2017
AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
 Javier Tebas, President of Liga de Futbol Profesional during the Soccerex European Forum Conference Programme on September 10, 2014
 Neymar in action during the Ligue 1 match between Guingamp and Paris Saint-Germain on August 13, 2017
