Paris Saint-Germain boss Unai Emery has revealed his delight after his team moved to the top of the Ligue 1 table with a 2-0 victory over Montpellier on Saturday afternoon.

Goals from Edinson Cavani and Angel di Maria secured all three points for the French champions, who have moved three points clear of AS Monaco, although the Champions League semi-finalists now have two games in hand.

Emery has insisted that PSG "deserved" to emerge victorious on home soil following their performance over the course of the 90 minutes.

"We were happy for the three points, the spectators saw a good game," Emery told Canal+. "Montpellier came to play the attack and make the draw and we deserved to win the game. Many things happened in 90 minutes, both for us and for Montpellier, but I think the victory is correct."

Monaco will look to return to the top of Ligue 1 when they travel to Lyon on Sunday night.