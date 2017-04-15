Mark Warburton: 'Nottingham Forest must show togetherness in relegation fight'

Mark Warburton Manager Of Brentford during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Charlton Athletic at Griffin Park on August 9, 2014
Nottingham Forest will only win their fight to secure their Championship status if they remain together, manager Mark Warburton has warned.
Saturday, April 15, 2017

Mark Warburton has urged his Nottingham Forest players to show unity in a bid to avoid Championship relegation.

The Reds fell to a 1-0 home defeat at the hands of Blackburn Rovers on Friday to find themselves just two points above the bottom three with four games to go.

Warburton told the Nottingham Post: "We are all in this together. I am not going to stand here and say 'they have to be better'. It is about all of us as players and staff. We have to win this fight together.

"We have to stand up and show our quality. I am not going to say we were unlucky, because we were not. We did not do enough. Now we have to make sure that we are good enough and that we do enough, starting at Cardiff.

"But it is about focusing on what we do. It is a fight now. We have a fight. The right result and the right performance today would have given us breathing space. But we are in a fight now. There is no doubt these players have the quality. You saw it last week and in other performances – they have the quality."

After Cardiff City away on Monday, Forest take on Reading, Queens Park Rangers and Ipswich Town to wrap up their season.

Gary Rowett manager of Birmingham City looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Ipswich Town and Birmingham City at Portman Road on February 24, 2015
Rowett looking forward to "unique" derby
