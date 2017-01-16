Report: Norwich City board to stand by under-fire boss Alex Neil

Norwich City manager Alex Neil
Norwich City boss Alex Neil will reportedly remain in charge for the foreseeable future, as the club's board are afraid of disrupting the dressing-room stability.
Last Updated: Monday, January 16, 2017 at 16:31 UK

Norwich City's board of directors have no plans to sack manager Alex Neil despite their poor run of form, according to a report.

The Scotsman, who guided the Canaries to the top flight in 2015, has endured a few tough months at Carrow Road after picking up just three league wins from the last 14.

Norwich started their first season back in the second tier in impressive form but have since faded out of the playoff picture, finding themselves 11th in the table and now seven points adrift of a top-six finish.

BBC Sport reports that Neil will continue to be backed by club chiefs in the hope that he will turn things around, citing a need for dressing-room stability behind their reasoning.

City have lost nine of their last 13 Championship games in all, but they pegged back Southampton late on last weekend to keep their FA Cup hopes alive.

Norwich City manager Alex Neil
Norwich City manager Alex Neil feels like he's headbutted a horse after his side are relegated from the Premier League despite a 4-2 win over Watford on May 11, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle26181750212955
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton25166340172354
3Leeds UnitedLeeds26153835241148
4Reading2514473633346
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2614483030046
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2613673024645
7Derby CountyDerby2611782419540
8Fulham25109643301339
9Preston North EndPreston2611693532339
10Barnsley26115104339438
11Norwich CityNorwich26114114239337
12Birmingham CityBirmingham269983035-536
13Aston Villa2681172625135
14Ipswich TownIpswich2697102831-334
15Brentford2696113333033
16Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2688103334-132
17Queens Park RangersQPR2695122536-1132
18Cardiff CityCardiff2586113040-1030
19Bristol City2683153538-327
20Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2676133745-827
21Burton Albion2667132636-1025
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn2666143143-1224
23Wigan AthleticWigan2657142231-922
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2644182756-2916
> Full Version
