Norwich City boss Alex Neil will reportedly remain in charge for the foreseeable future, as the club's board are afraid of disrupting the dressing-room stability.

The Scotsman, who guided the Canaries to the top flight in 2015, has endured a few tough months at Carrow Road after picking up just three league wins from the last 14.

Norwich started their first season back in the second tier in impressive form but have since faded out of the playoff picture, finding themselves 11th in the table and now seven points adrift of a top-six finish.

BBC Sport reports that Neil will continue to be backed by club chiefs in the hope that he will turn things around, citing a need for dressing-room stability behind their reasoning.

City have lost nine of their last 13 Championship games in all, but they pegged back Southampton late on last weekend to keep their FA Cup hopes alive.