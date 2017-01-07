Norwich City manager Alex Neil admits to being 'frustrated' by his side's 2-2 draw with Southampton in the FA Cup, despite rescuing a replay in the final seconds.

Alex Neil has claimed that defender Timm Klose's 'naivety' in the 2-2 draw with Southampton almost cost Norwich City their place in the FA Cup.

The Switzerland international hobbled off the pitch after picking up an injury, allowing Maya Yoshida to head home unmarked to put the Saints ahead for a second time at Carrow Road.

Klose was later replaced as a result of damage to his Achilles, the extent of which is not yet known, and Neil admits to being left frustrated even after seeing his side rescue a third-round replay in the final seconds of the match.

"The most frustrating thing was their second goal. Timm Klose gets injured but instead of going down on the pitch he goes off the pitch. That was a bit naive," he told reporters. "We had to literally defend the next few attacks without a left-sided centre-back and they scored a goal from that area. He has had a knock and if you are struggling you would go down in the middle of the pitch.

"The physio would come on, there would be a break in play and we could make a decision regarding how he is and if we need to make a change. He decides to go off the pitch and the next minute we are defending for three minutes with Timm lying by the side of the pitch. Against Premier League opposition that is tough and the goal comes right from where he would be.

"That was really frustrating for us. He has took a kick on his Achilles but it is one of those we need 24 to 48 hours to make a decision on how bad it is. It looks like a kick and generally with those it is days rather than weeks."

Norwich boss Neil has seen his position come under pressure following a run of three wins in 13 league games, leaving City down in ninth place in the Championship standings.