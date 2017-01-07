Jan 7, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Carrow Road
NorwichNorwich City
2-2
Southampton
Whittaker (52' pen.), Naismith (92')
Tettey (58')
FT(HT: 0-1)
van Dijk (38'), Yoshida (67')
Sims (50')

Alex Neil: 'Timm Klose naivety could have cost us'

Norwich City manager Alex Neil feels like he's headbutted a horse after his side are relegated from the Premier League despite a 4-2 win over Watford on May 11, 2016
© Getty Images
Norwich City manager Alex Neil admits to being 'frustrated' by his side's 2-2 draw with Southampton in the FA Cup, despite rescuing a replay in the final seconds.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, January 7, 2017 at 20:31 UK

Alex Neil has claimed that defender Timm Klose's 'naivety' in the 2-2 draw with Southampton almost cost Norwich City their place in the FA Cup.

The Switzerland international hobbled off the pitch after picking up an injury, allowing Maya Yoshida to head home unmarked to put the Saints ahead for a second time at Carrow Road.

Klose was later replaced as a result of damage to his Achilles, the extent of which is not yet known, and Neil admits to being left frustrated even after seeing his side rescue a third-round replay in the final seconds of the match.

"The most frustrating thing was their second goal. Timm Klose gets injured but instead of going down on the pitch he goes off the pitch. That was a bit naive," he told reporters. "We had to literally defend the next few attacks without a left-sided centre-back and they scored a goal from that area. He has had a knock and if you are struggling you would go down in the middle of the pitch.

"The physio would come on, there would be a break in play and we could make a decision regarding how he is and if we need to make a change. He decides to go off the pitch and the next minute we are defending for three minutes with Timm lying by the side of the pitch. Against Premier League opposition that is tough and the goal comes right from where he would be.

"That was really frustrating for us. He has took a kick on his Achilles but it is one of those we need 24 to 48 hours to make a decision on how bad it is. It looks like a kick and generally with those it is days rather than weeks."

Norwich boss Neil has seen his position come under pressure following a run of three wins in 13 league games, leaving City down in ninth place in the Championship standings.

Timm Klose and Wayne Hennessey during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Norwich City on April 9, 2016
Read Next:
Timm Klose reveals failed West Brom move
>
View our homepages for Timm Klose, Alex Neil, Maya Yoshida, Football
Your Comments
More Norwich City News
Norwich City manager Alex Neil feels like he's headbutted a horse after his side are relegated from the Premier League despite a 4-2 win over Watford on May 11, 2016
Alex Neil: 'Timm Klose naivety could have cost us'
 Liverpool's forward Sergi Canos in action during the UEFA Youth League match between SL Benfica and Liverpool FC on February 24, 2015 in Seixal, Portugal.
Brentford interested in Norwich City winger?
 Jacob Murphy of Blackpool in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Blackpool at Craven Cottage on November 5, 2014
Report: Liverpool want Norwich City's Jacob Murphy
Leicester 'step up Brady interest'Oliveira: "I have a lot more still to come"Alex Neil: 'Plenty still to play for'Norwich City 'want £12m for Robbie Brady'Alex Neil coy on '£2m deal' claims
Norwich consider approach for Hodgson?Moxey: 'Neil will get time at Norwich'Baggies to reignite interest in defender?Reading join £9m hunt for Scott Hogan?Alex Neil: 'I will not quit'
> Norwich City Homepage


Live Football
FA Cup
International Friendlies
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Serie A
Primeira Liga
A-League
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton24166240152554
2Newcastle UnitedNewcastle25171748202852
3Reading2414463632446
4Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2514473028246
5Leeds UnitedLeeds25143834241045
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2512672824442
7Derby CountyDerby2511772418640
8Barnsley2511594337638
9Norwich CityNorwich25114104137437
10Fulham2499641301136
11Preston North EndPreston2510693332136
12Aston Villa2581162624235
13Birmingham CityBirmingham259883035-535
14Brentford2596103231133
15Ipswich TownIpswich2587102529-431
16Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2578103234-229
17Queens Park RangersQPR2585122436-1229
18Bristol City2583143335-227
19Cardiff CityCardiff2476112738-1127
20Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2575133745-826
21Burton Albion2567122634-825
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn2566132940-1124
23Wigan AthleticWigan2547142031-1119
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2534182555-3013
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand