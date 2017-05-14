May 14, 2017 at 12pm UK at ​John Smith's Stadium
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
0-0
Sheff WedsSheffield Wednesday

Smith (28')
FT

Wallace (34'), Hunt (61'), Jones (75'), Reach (90')

Carlos Carvalhal: First-leg stalemate "very positive" for Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday manager Carlos Carvalhal thinks he's got away with it on October 16, 2016
Carlos Carvalhal credits Huddersfield Town for their display in the Championship playoff semi-final, but says that he has "good expectations" for the return leg.
Last Updated: Sunday, May 14, 2017 at 17:37 UK

Carlos Carvalhal has suggested that it is now advantage Sheffield Wednesday after their Championship playoff semi-final first leg with Huddersfield Town finished goalless.

The Owls failed to register a single shot on target on Sunday afternoon and at times were made to ride their luck in the Yorkshire derby stalemate at the John Smith's Stadium.

Wednesday are now seven without defeat against Town and have not conceded in any of the last four, leaving Carvalhal to believe that his side are in a strong position to progress through to the final.

"It is a positive result. If you go away in the playoff semi-final and you return to play the home game at 0-0, it is very, very positive," he is quoted as saying by BBC Sport. "We are not favourites in this competition.

"Every team has 25% chance. There have been two draws so every team still has 25%. The value of all four teams are similar. We had a similar game to this here in the season.

"We tried to score but we must give credit to Huddersfield, they blocked our transition. At the end of the day, the most important thing is the semi-final is open, we must now play at Hillsborough and we have good expectations."

The winner of the tie will face either Reading or Fulham at Wembley Stadium on May 29.

Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard celebrate during the game between Manchester United and Leicester City on September 24, 2016
