May 14, 2017 at 12pm UK at ​John Smith's Stadium
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
0-0
Sheff WedsSheffield Wednesday

Smith (28')
FT

Wallace (34'), Hunt (61'), Jones (75'), Reach (90')

David Wagner "happy" with Huddersfield Town display

Terriers boss David Wagner watches on during the FA Cup replay between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town on March 1, 2017
© SilverHub
David Wagner claims that he is "not worried" about travelling to Hillsborough next week, declaring himself happy with Huddersfield Town's showing in the first leg.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, May 14, 2017 at 16:47 UK

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner has declared himself pleased with his side's performance in their goalless Championship playoff semi-final first-leg meeting with Sheffield Wednesday.

It was a case of honours even at the end of the opening 90 minutes of the all-Yorkshire affair, as the Terriers failed to take their rare openings when they arrived.

Town saw more of the ball and will feel aggrieved to be all square ahead of Wednesday's return leg at Hillsborough, but Wagner hinted that the onus is now on the opposition to come out of their shell on home soil.

"I'm happy with the performance. We have shown we are a competitor," he is quoted as saying by BBC Sport. "I wish we got a victory because I think if one team deserved it, it was my team. Unfortunately we were not able to use one of the chances that we had.

"It was a very good performance and the result is OK. We dominated the opponent and we shouldn't forget they are one of the best defensive teams in the division. We had a good balance and they had more or less no chances.

"I have no idea what they will do on Wednesday and I am not worried about it. I'm not sure how their supporters will react if they play that deep at home but I'm not worried."

Wednesday have now gone eight matches without defeat against the Terriers, dating back to November 2013.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Carlos Carvalhal thinks he's got away with it on October 16, 2016
Live Commentary: Huddersfield Town 0-0 Sheffield Wednesday - as it happened
Result: Huddersfield Town, Sheffield Wednesday play out goalless first leg
 David Wagner "happy" with Huddersfield Town display
Result: Huddersfield Town, Sheffield Wednesday play out goalless first leg
 Terriers boss David Wagner watches on during the FA Cup replay between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town on March 1, 2017
David Wagner "happy" with Huddersfield Town display
