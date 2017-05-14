May 14, 2017 at 12pm UK at ​John Smith's Stadium
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
0-0
Sheff WedsSheffield Wednesday

Smith (28')
FT

Wallace (34'), Hunt (61'), Jones (75'), Reach (90')

Result: Huddersfield Town, Sheffield Wednesday play out goalless first leg

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner on January 23, 2016
© Getty Images
Local rivals Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday play out a goalless first leg in their Championship playoff semi-final at the John Smith's Stadium in Yorkshire.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, May 14, 2017 at 14:04 UK

Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday were forced to settle for a goalless draw in the first leg of their Championship playoff semi-final contest at the John Smith's Stadium this afternoon.

David Wagner's charges began the game with an intensive press and they soon took control of the encounter in typical Huddersfield style with a number of neat possessional interchanges, only to see the visitors hold firm at the back.

With chances hard to come by in the opening half, the Terriers might have found an influential lead through Isaiah Brown, as the youngster reacted quickest in the box to produce a half-volley that clipped the top of Keiren Westwood's crossbar.

The Owls continued to sit deep in order to frustrate the home side and they were able to see out the remainder of the first period without conceding, despite Town holding a large share of possession.

Huddersfield went about their second-half business in much the same way as their first and they could have gone in front when Nahki Wells sought to lob Westwood from the edge of the area, leaving the stopper to scramble back and tip the effort over his bar.

The home side's dominance continued and they had another chance to earn a vital lead in the playoff, but Wells was again thwarted by Westwood, who rushed off his line to deflect the striker's effort wide of the target after a scramble inside the box.

With proceedings heading towards a draw, Wednesday introduced Jordan Rhodes up top but the striker was unable to change the course of the game as things remained level heading into the return fixture at Hillsborough.

Town suffered a late scare with six minutes remaining when Barry Bannan broke clear on the edge of the area, but the midfielder's speculative effort flew just a few inches too high of the hosts' goal, leaving the game to end goalless.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Carlos Carvalhal thinks he's got away with it on October 16, 2016
Read Next:
Carvalhal takes responsibility for Leeds loss
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Keiren Westwood, Isaiah Brown, Nahki Wells, David Wagner, Jordan Rhodes, Barry Bannan, Football
Your Comments
More Huddersfield Town News
Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner watches on during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Manchester City at the John Smith's Stadium on February 18, 2017
Live Commentary: Huddersfield Town 0-0 Sheffield Wednesday - as it happened
 Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner at the FA Cup fifth-round match against Manchester City on February 18, 2017
Result: Huddersfield Town, Sheffield Wednesday play out goalless first leg
 Terriers boss David Wagner watches on during the FA Cup replay between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town on March 1, 2017
David Wagner "happy" with Huddersfield Town display
Team News: Forestieri returns for WednesdayPreview: Huddersfield vs. Sheff WedsWagner considering appeal against Ward redLive Coverage: Championship final dayEFL questions Huddersfield over team selection
Mowbray blasts Wagner for weakened TerriersWagner: 'Playoffs a big achievement'Result: Huddersfield Town clinch playoff spotTeam News: Three changes for TerriersBenitez questions refereeing appointment
> Huddersfield Town Homepage
More Sheffield Wednesday News
Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner watches on during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Manchester City at the John Smith's Stadium on February 18, 2017
Live Commentary: Huddersfield Town 0-0 Sheffield Wednesday - as it happened
 Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner at the FA Cup fifth-round match against Manchester City on February 18, 2017
Result: Huddersfield Town, Sheffield Wednesday play out goalless first leg
 Fernando Forestieri of Sheffield Wednesday is tackled by Lawrie Wilson of Bolton during the Sky Bet Championship match between Bolton Wanderers and Sheffield Wednesday at Reebok Stadium on September 15, 2015
Team News: Fernando Forestieri returns for Sheffield Wednesday
Preview: Huddersfield vs. Sheff WedsLive Coverage: Championship final dayCarvalhal, Kermorgant win Championship gongsTeam News: Fletcher starts for WednesdayTeam News: Forestieri absent for Wednesday
Carvalhal takes responsibility for Leeds lossGreen: 'I did my homework on penalty'Wood hails "massive" win for LeedsResult: Rhodes nets in comfortable Wednesday winCarlos Carvalhal: "The storm has gone"
> Sheffield Wednesday Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CNewcastle UnitedNewcastle462971085404594
3Reading46267136864485
4Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds462491360451581
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield46256155658-281
6Fulham4622141085572880
7Leeds UnitedLeeds462291561471475
8Norwich CityNorwich4620101685691670
9Derby CountyDerby461813155450467
10Brentford4618101875651064
11Preston North EndPreston461614166463162
12Cardiff CityCardiff461711186061-162
13Aston Villa461614164748-162
14Barnsley461513186467-358
15Wolverhampton WanderersWolves461610205458-458
16Ipswich TownIpswich461316174858-1055
17Bristol City46159226066-654
18Queens Park RangersQPR46158235266-1453
19Birmingham CityBirmingham461314194564-1953
20Burton Albion461313204963-1452
21Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest46149236272-1051
RBlackburn RoversBlackburn461215195365-1251
RWigan AthleticWigan461012244057-1742
RRotherham UnitedRotherham4658334098-5823
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 