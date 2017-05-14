Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana hails his side's "all-round good team performance" after putting four goals past West Ham United.

Adam Lallana has praised his teammates for remaining calm against West Ham United, claiming that Liverpool deserved to win by a bigger margin than their 4-0 scoreline.

The Reds required all three points from their trip to the London Stadium to fend off top-four rivals Arsenal, who themselves produced a solid display less than 24 hours beforehand at Stoke City.

Despite the pressure that had built on Liverpool to get a result, Lallana insists that he was always confident his side would get the job done due to the attacking strength of the squad.

"We were calm going into the game. People thought the pressure was on but the team that the manager picked had goals in it and we were always going to get chances," he told BBC Sport.

"We had to be patient at times, but we came out for the second half, started well and created chances. It could have been more in the end. It was an all-round good team performance and now we can prepare for next weekend.

"If we finish in the top four it will be a successful season. Then we have the willingness to continue and always keep improving."

Liverpool welcome Middlesbrough to Anfield on the final day of the season, knowing that victory will guarantee a top-four finish regardless of how Arsenal get on in their remaining two fixtures.