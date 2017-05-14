Fernando Forestieri is handed his first start in more than two months for Sheffield Wednesday's playoff clash with Huddersfield Town.

Fernando Forestieri has returned to Sheffield Wednesday's starting lineup for the Championship playoff semi-final first-leg tie with Huddersfield Town.

The 27-year-old has not been used from the off by manager Carlos Carvalhal since the 1-1 draw with Burton Albion on March 7, featuring four times from the bench since then.

Forestieri partners Steven Fletcher in an attack-minded Wednesday side, looking to make it four goals in his last four appearances against the Terriers, but there is no place in the squad for hamstring injury victim Gary Hooper.

Home boss David Wagner has made three changes to his side, meanwhile, including a spot in goal for Joel Coleman in place of suspended first-choice stopper Danny Ward.

Top scorer Elias Kachunga makes a welcome return after four games out with a thigh injury, taking over from Sean Scannell on the right side of an attacking trio, while Nakhi Wells replaces Collin Quaner in the other alteration.

Huddersfield Town: Coleman; Lowe, Schindler, Hefele, Smith; Mooy, Hogg; Kachunga, Van La Parra, Brown; Wells

Subs: Coddington, Whitehead, Hudson, Holmes-Dennis, Cranie, Payne, Quaner

Sheffield Wednesday: Westwood; Hunt, Lees, Loovens, Pudil; Wallace, Lee, Bannan, Reach; Forestieri, Fletcher

Subs: Wildsmith, Palmer, Sasso, Jones, Winnall, Rhodes, Nuhiu

Follow all of the action as it unfolds at the John Smith's Stadium with Sports Mole's live text coverage right here.