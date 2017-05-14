May 14, 2017 at 12pm UK at ​John Smith's Stadium
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
0-0
Sheff WedsSheffield Wednesday

Smith (28')
LIVE

Wallace (34')

Team News: Fernando Forestieri returns for Sheffield Wednesday

Fernando Forestieri of Sheffield Wednesday is tackled by Lawrie Wilson of Bolton during the Sky Bet Championship match between Bolton Wanderers and Sheffield Wednesday at Reebok Stadium on September 15, 2015
© Getty Images
Fernando Forestieri is handed his first start in more than two months for Sheffield Wednesday's playoff clash with Huddersfield Town.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, May 14, 2017 at 11:33 UK

Fernando Forestieri has returned to Sheffield Wednesday's starting lineup for the Championship playoff semi-final first-leg tie with Huddersfield Town.

The 27-year-old has not been used from the off by manager Carlos Carvalhal since the 1-1 draw with Burton Albion on March 7, featuring four times from the bench since then.

Forestieri partners Steven Fletcher in an attack-minded Wednesday side, looking to make it four goals in his last four appearances against the Terriers, but there is no place in the squad for hamstring injury victim Gary Hooper.

Home boss David Wagner has made three changes to his side, meanwhile, including a spot in goal for Joel Coleman in place of suspended first-choice stopper Danny Ward.

Top scorer Elias Kachunga makes a welcome return after four games out with a thigh injury, taking over from Sean Scannell on the right side of an attacking trio, while Nakhi Wells replaces Collin Quaner in the other alteration.

Huddersfield Town: Coleman; Lowe, Schindler, Hefele, Smith; Mooy, Hogg; Kachunga, Van La Parra, Brown; Wells
Subs: Coddington, Whitehead, Hudson, Holmes-Dennis, Cranie, Payne, Quaner

Sheffield Wednesday: Westwood; Hunt, Lees, Loovens, Pudil; Wallace, Lee, Bannan, Reach; Forestieri, Fletcher
Subs: Wildsmith, Palmer, Sasso, Jones, Winnall, Rhodes, Nuhiu

Follow all of the action as it unfolds at the John Smith's Stadium with Sports Mole's live text coverage right here.

Terriers boss David Wagner watches on during the FA Cup replay between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town on March 1, 2017
Read Next:
Wagner considering appeal against Ward red
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Fernando Forestieri, Carlos Carvalhal, Steven Fletcher, David Wagner, Joel Coleman, Danny Ward, Elias Kachunga, Sean Scannell, Nakhi Wells, Collin Quaner, Gary Hooper, Football
Your Comments
More Huddersfield Town News
Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner watches on during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Manchester City at the John Smith's Stadium on February 18, 2017
Live Commentary: Huddersfield Town 0-0 Sheffield Wednesday
 Fernando Forestieri of Sheffield Wednesday is tackled by Lawrie Wilson of Bolton during the Sky Bet Championship match between Bolton Wanderers and Sheffield Wednesday at Reebok Stadium on September 15, 2015
Team News: Fernando Forestieri returns for Sheffield Wednesday
 Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner watches on during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Manchester City at the John Smith's Stadium on February 18, 2017
Preview: Huddersfield Town vs. Sheffield Wednesday
Wagner considering appeal against Ward redLive Coverage: Championship final dayEFL questions Huddersfield over team selectionMowbray blasts Wagner for weakened TerriersWagner: 'Playoffs a big achievement'
Result: Huddersfield Town clinch playoff spotTeam News: Three changes for TerriersBenitez questions refereeing appointmentBurton, Huddersfield fined by FAKlopp: 'Wagner one of best in England'
> Huddersfield Town Homepage
More Sheffield Wednesday News
Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner watches on during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Manchester City at the John Smith's Stadium on February 18, 2017
Live Commentary: Huddersfield Town 0-0 Sheffield Wednesday
 Fernando Forestieri of Sheffield Wednesday is tackled by Lawrie Wilson of Bolton during the Sky Bet Championship match between Bolton Wanderers and Sheffield Wednesday at Reebok Stadium on September 15, 2015
Team News: Fernando Forestieri returns for Sheffield Wednesday
 Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner watches on during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Manchester City at the John Smith's Stadium on February 18, 2017
Preview: Huddersfield Town vs. Sheffield Wednesday
Live Coverage: Championship final dayCarvalhal, Kermorgant win Championship gongsTeam News: Fletcher starts for WednesdayTeam News: Forestieri absent for WednesdayCarvalhal takes responsibility for Leeds loss
Green: 'I did my homework on penalty'Wood hails "massive" win for LeedsResult: Rhodes nets in comfortable Wednesday winCarlos Carvalhal: "The storm has gone"Boro striker Rhodes delighted with Owls move
> Sheffield Wednesday Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CNewcastle UnitedNewcastle462971085404594
3Reading46267136864485
4Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds462491360451581
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield46256155658-281
6Fulham4622141085572880
7Leeds UnitedLeeds462291561471475
8Norwich CityNorwich4620101685691670
9Derby CountyDerby461813155450467
10Brentford4618101875651064
11Preston North EndPreston461614166463162
12Cardiff CityCardiff461711186061-162
13Aston Villa461614164748-162
14Barnsley461513186467-358
15Wolverhampton WanderersWolves461610205458-458
16Ipswich TownIpswich461316174858-1055
17Bristol City46159226066-654
18Queens Park RangersQPR46158235266-1453
19Birmingham CityBirmingham461314194564-1953
20Burton Albion461313204963-1452
21Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest46149236272-1051
RBlackburn RoversBlackburn461215195365-1251
RWigan AthleticWigan461012244057-1742
RRotherham UnitedRotherham4658334098-5823
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 