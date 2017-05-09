World Cup
Crowd generic

Netherlands

Netherlands confirm Dick Advocaat has returned as coach for third time

Dick Advocaat manager of Sunderland looks on prior to the Barclays Premier League match between A.F.C. Bournemouth and Sunderland at Vitality Stadium on September 19, 2015
© Getty Images
Dick Advocaat is officially named as Netherlands head coach for a third time, with Ruud Gullit as his assistant.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at 10:39 UK

Dick Advocaat has officially been named as the Netherlands' coach for a third time.

The former Sunderland boss has returned to the fold as a replacement for Danny Blind, who was sacked by the Dutch FA in March after the nation's hopes of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup took a hit.

Blind's 20-month spell was a forgettable one as he failed to guide the team to the 2016 European Championships.

Advocaat, who previously coached the national team for four years across two spells, will return to the helm with Ruud Gullit as his assistant.

The 69-year-old has signed a deal until the end of the World Cup qualifying campaign, but it will be extended if the Netherlands reach the finals in Russia.

Advocaat was named as Blind's assistant, but he spent just three months in the role before taking over at Fenerbahce in August 2016, where he lasted seven months.

Dick Advocaat manager of Sunderland looks on prior to the Barclays Premier League match between A.F.C. Bournemouth and Sunderland at Vitality Stadium on September 19, 2015
Read Next:
Advocaat 'to be appointed Netherlands boss'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Dick Advocaat, Danny Blind, Ruud Gullit, Football
Your Comments
More Netherlands News
Dick Advocaat manager of Sunderland looks on prior to the Barclays Premier League match between A.F.C. Bournemouth and Sunderland at Vitality Stadium on September 19, 2015
Dick Advocaat 'to be appointed Netherlands boss for a third time'
 Dick Advocaat manager of Sunderland looks on prior to the Barclays Premier League match between A.F.C. Bournemouth and Sunderland at Vitality Stadium on September 19, 2015
Netherlands confirm Dick Advocaat has returned as coach for third time
 Jorge Sampaoli of Chile looks on during the international friendly match between Chile and Iraq at the Brondby Stadium on August 14, 2013
Jorge Sampaoli: 'Netherlands links nothing but speculation'
Netherlands to take time over Blind successorWijnaldum backs Van Gaal for NetherlandsVan Gaal favourite for Netherlands jobGullit "willing" to manage NetherlandsKoeman 'not interested' in Netherlands job
Netherlands sack manager Danny BlindWijnaldum injured in Netherlands trainingLouis van Gaal: 'I have not retired'Louis van Gaal hints at retirementKoeman aiming to become Netherlands boss
> Netherlands Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea35273575294684
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Liverpool362010671422970
4Manchester CityMan City35209670373369
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd351714451272465
6Arsenal34196966422463
7Everton3616101060411958
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom35129144145-445
9Leicester CityLeicester35127164554-943
10Southampton34119143944-542
11Bournemouth36119165265-1342
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
13Stoke CityStoke361011153952-1341
14Burnley36117183751-1440
15Watford35117173758-2140
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Swansea CitySwansea36105214169-2835
18Hull City3697203669-3334
RMiddlesbrough36513182648-2228
RSunderland3566232860-3224
> Full Version
 