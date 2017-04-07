Jorge Sampaoli: 'Netherlands links nothing but speculation'

Jorge Sampaoli of Chile looks on during the international friendly match between Chile and Iraq at the Brondby Stadium on August 14, 2013
© Getty Images
Jorge Sampaoli denies holding talks with the Dutch Football Association over the vacant Netherlands managerial position, reiterating that he is "happy" at Sevilla.
Last Updated: Friday, April 7, 2017 at 20:14 UK

Sevilla boss Jorge Sampaoli has admitted to being flattered by speculation linking him with the vacant Netherlands managerial position.

The Oranje are on the lookout for a new head coach after the Dutch Football Association took the decision to part company with Danny Blind last month.

A disappointing first half to qualifying for the 2018 World Cup has left the Netherlands in a bleak position, having also failed to reach last year's European Championship finals in France.

Numerous high-profile names have been linked with the job, including early favourite Louis van Gaal, but one of those supposedly in the running has played down suggestions that he held talks over the position.

"No, honestly, I haven't had any conversations about that," Sampaoli told reporters. "If it's true that the Dutch national team wants to bring me in as a foreign coach because of the way my teams play then I'll take it as a compliment but I think it's just media speculation and nothing more.

"I've got a contract with this club and have nothing to clarify. I have a contract as I've already explained that is very flexible and allows me to stay if the club wants or to leave if I want so we have to sit down with the president and see if he wants to extend this process in a way that works for everyone involved.

"We'll see. I'm very happy where I am. I have a lot of affection for this institution because of the great moments we've had and the history we've made together but time will tell. For now I'm just focused on Saturday's match and turning this poor run of form around, the future will look after itself."

Sampaoli, also reportedly a target for Barcelona, has previously managed Chile for four years at international level.

Louis van Gaal waves goodbye after the FA Cup final between Crystal Palace and Manchester United on May 21, 2016
Van Gaal favourite for Netherlands job
